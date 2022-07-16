header image

July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!
| Friday, Jul 15, 2022

Cameron SmythIf you are looking for a new trail to explore, you are in luck! Last month, 28 students from the William S. Hart School District collaborated with our Open Space Division to create two new trails for our residents.

The Rattlesnake Run now connects the McHaddad Trail to Weldon Bridge in the Newhall Pass Open Space, while the Heritage Trail has a new bypass trail for a safer experience for our hikers. Not only do these trails add additional mileage and safety for our residents, but the trail-building process helps educate and engage our youth on the importance of building and maintaining our open spaces.

I encourage all of our residents to stay active and explore our trails this summer. Remember, always hike with a buddy and stay hydrated. By bringing extra water, sunscreen and a hat, you can protect yourself from the sun while enjoying the outdoors.

In Santa Clarita, we are surrounded by beautiful mountains, but we must remember that we also share this space with a variety of wild animals. On any of our trails, residents must always be on the lookout for rattlesnakes. If you are bringing your dog on a hike, always keep them on a leash. By allowing them to roam, you increase the chance of them getting bit by a snake.

Another safety tip is never to wear earbuds in both ears while hiking. If you are listening to music, you won’t be able to hear the rattle on a snake’s tail, signaling their presence. However, if you do run across a rattlesnake, never approach it. Stay at least five feet away from the snake and either continue on your trail if safe or turn around. Remember, if you do run into any trouble or need help, please call 9-1-1 and report your location by giving first responders your location through the use of the trail markers. Each of those markers along our trails are linked to coordinates with your exact location.

For our adventurous residents who would rather hit the trails on their bikes, we invite you to test your abilities at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. City staff have been working hard this past month to make upgrades across the park. As you enter the Bike Park, check out the new, decomposed granite that has been laid on the ground. This new material provides a firm walking path that will make it easier for bike riders and pedestrians to access the park. This will also help reduce mud whenever it rains.

Next to the bike tool station, we are installing a water fountain to fill up water bottles or quench your thirst after a great ride. Shade structures are also getting revamped with a fresh coat of paint and new shade sails. On the tracks, concrete has been added to all three turns, as well as the starting hill at the BMX track. The Red Trail will also be getting additional routes as well as a ladder drop feature in the near future. With so many new additions, I am excited to see our residents come out and enjoy the Bike Park. This amenity is free to visit seven days a week and is open from dawn until dusk. The park offers riders seven acres to practice jumps and develop their skills with trails ranging from easy to moderate difficulty. We welcome riders of all ages and skill levels to come out and enjoy this wonderful park.

I hope all of our residents can find a fun and healthy activity this summer, whether that’s out on our trails or testing out the Bike Park. To find out more information on our Open Spaces and trails, please visit hikesantaclarita.com for an interactive map and hiking tips. If you would like to visit our Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to check out the pump tracks and trails, go to santa-clarita.com for more information.

Councilmember Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.
Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors

Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita has long been admired for the enviable quality of life our residents enjoy.
READ MORE...

Cliff Hildreth | Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Mover

Cliff Hildreth | Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Mover
Tuesday, Jul 5, 2022
READ MORE...

City Manager Ken Striplin | Conserving Water in Santa Clarita

City Manager Ken Striplin | Conserving Water in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Jul 5, 2022
READ MORE...

Message from City Manager Ken Striplin

Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Monday, Jul 4, 2022
READ MORE...

Celebrating Our Patriotic Spirit in Santa Clarita

Celebrating Our Patriotic Spirit in Santa Clarita
Friday, Jul 1, 2022
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Effective Saturday, July 16, 2022 the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” will be switching to a simple three-digit dialing code of 988 for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, depression or other mental health challenges.
Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Enters High COVID Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 8,954 new cases countywide and 255 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Enters High COVID Community Level
SCE Begins Work to Reduce High Wind Power Outages in Canyon Country
Southern California Edison has begun electrical grid work on the Marcus circuit in Canyon Country to strengthen and increase the resilience of the system during high fire weather conditions.
SCE Begins Work to Reduce High Wind Power Outages in Canyon Country
Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile
The American Red Cross Blood Mobile will make a stop at College of the Canyons on Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in lot 3.
Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary Presents $25,000 Check to Hospital
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Marlee Lauffer was recently presented with a check for $25,000 from the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary during the 2022 Volunteer Appreciation Reception.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary Presents $25,000 Check to Hospital
Wilk Announces Millions of Dollars Awarded to Combat Youth Homelessness
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced more than $3 million in funding from the Transitional Housing Program will benefit Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties.
Wilk Announces Millions of Dollars Awarded to Combat Youth Homelessness
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce it will reintroduce the Bag of Books program to SCV elementary schools this fall.
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
The Garagiste Wine Festival: Seventh Annual Urban Exposure will be held in Glendale July 22-23.
July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency officials confirmed Thursday night, July 14, the death of the board’s vice president, Jerry Gladbach.
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California.
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Today in SCV History (July 15)
Thursday COVID Roundup: 261 New SCV Cases; SCV Deaths Total 483
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a total of 14 new deaths and 8,535 new cases countywide, with 261 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 261 New SCV Cases; SCV Deaths Total 483
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to collaborate with the California Institute of the Arts to bring a brand-new, after-school arts program for students in grades fourth through sixth for free.
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and SCV Captain Diez for a “Community Conversation”.
July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn will join Dr. Laura Trejo, Director of the new LA County Aging and Disabilities Department, and other state and local leaders in launching L.A. County’s first department dedicated to providing aging and disability services.
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce that the final panelist at the 2022 Economic Outlook will be DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena.
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
On Monday at approximately 9:15am, SCV deputies responded to Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. 
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
SCVNews.com
