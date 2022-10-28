Camp Chillin’ 2022 at The Cube Santa Clarita

The City of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
SoCalGas continues to construct the replacement of a major gas line along westbound Magic Mountain Parkway between Citrus Street and Fairways/Avignon Drive. In order to expedite this project, there will be construction during the day and night starting Friday, Oct. 28, involving road and lane closures.
To confront the problems they encounter, communities band together to solve for them. Coco Moms, Inc. plans to do just that during the inaugural Ujima Gala to be held Dec. 2 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sascha Marcellin (women's soccer) and Cole Bullock (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 17-22.
Ready to get into the holiday spirit? The city of Santa Clarita is looking for fun, friendly, enthusiastic and engaging volunteers to help at activity booths and with logistics for the much-anticipated "Light Up Main Street" event.
VENTURA — Carla Menendez shot a four-under round of 68 to help lead College of the Canyons to a 21-stroke victory during the opening round of the Western State Conference (WSC) Finals at Buenaventura Golf Course on Wednesday.
Experience a unique opportunity to celebrate the season. In addition to our regular docent-led historic tours, Rancho Camulos Museum will have the 1920 del Valle Adobe open and have a special treat for you.
