Camp Host Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park

An opening currently exits to be a Camp Host at Saddleback Butte State Park. Saddleback Butte is about 1 1/2 hours north of Los Angeles near Lancaster, at the western end of the Mojave Desert. The park is quiet with a small campground and picnic area, and hiking trails up the desert mountain. The small town of Lake Los Angeles is located four miles away.

Hosts must be friendly and have good customer service skills and be physically able to complete light housekeeping tasks. Duties include greeting visitors and campers, selling firewood, light grounds maintenance and restroom cleaning, opening/closing park gates, and monitoring the water filling/dump station.

Daily work hours are generally less than five hours a day but vary seasonally and days off are during the week, but flexible. Camp hosts can also be trained to present weekend interpretive programs if interested.

The Camp Host position is for three to six months. The position is available beginning in June and future time periods can also be reserved. Hosts must have their own trailer or RV and pass a background check. Hosts are not paid, but the campsite and hookups are provided for free, and a state-wide California State Parks annual pass is earned after 200 hours of hosting/volunteer service. More info about the position and the park can be found at Camp Hosting.

Email Matthew.Willliams@parks.ca.gov for questions, or to apply.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...