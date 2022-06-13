Camp Host Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park

An opening currently exits to be a Camp Host at Saddleback Butte State Park. Saddleback Butte is about 1 1/2 hours north of Los Angeles near Lancaster, at the western end of the Mojave Desert. The park is quiet with a small campground and picnic area, and hiking trails up the desert mountain. The small town of Lake Los Angeles is located four miles away.
Hosts must be friendly and have good customer service skills and be physically able to complete light housekeeping tasks. Duties include greeting visitors and campers, selling firewood, light grounds maintenance and restroom cleaning, opening/closing park gates, and monitoring the water filling/dump station.
Daily work hours are generally less than five hours a day but vary seasonally and days off are during the week, but flexible. Camp hosts can also be trained to present weekend interpretive programs if interested.
The Camp Host position is for three to six months. The position is available beginning in June and future time periods can also be reserved. Hosts must have their own trailer or RV and pass a background check. Hosts are not paid, but the campsite and hookups are provided for free, and a state-wide California State Parks annual pass is earned after 200 hours of hosting/volunteer service. More info about the position and the park can be found at Camp Hosting.
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to name Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. as the new garbage hauler for residential and commercial solid waste for Santa Clarita at its regular meeting Tuesday, June 14.
Small-town girls, city boys and everyone in between have much to look forward to this summer in Santa Clarita as the annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, return in July and August.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was notified that a bat was handled by one or more individuals, including a group of children, at the Malibu Café at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Earlier in 2022, the city of Santa Clarita received a pair of awards from state agencies recognizing the achievement of two projects that enhance traffic and pedestrian safety. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Project and the “Pedestrian Scramble” signal phase near Santa Clarita Elementary and Arroyo Seco Junior High earned top honors for their innovative solutions to complex issues.
My name is Shefali Sharma and I am a San Diego State University student and a resident of Santa Clarita. I am reaching out as a concerned citizen of Santa Clarita to garner support for the Save Soil movement, which aims to save soil from extinction by raising awareness among 3.5 billion people (60% of the world’s voting population) and increasing organic content in soil to a minimum of 3-6% through policy changes across all nations.
The Santa Clarita Ballet Company is returning to the stage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on June 11 with live performances of the classic fairytale “Cinderella.”
