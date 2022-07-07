Aug. 12-28: Can You Solve the ‘Murder on the Newhall Express’?

Can nine famous super sleuths solve a crime in time? Or will they be foiled and see the culprit slip through their grasp? Find out when you climb aboard an infamous locomotive and discover the circumstances that result in a “Murder on the Newhall Express,” coming to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall this August.

“Murder on the Newhall Express” pits famous detectives including Sherlock Holmes, Miss Marple, Velma and Columbo in the same room to solve a crime in this hilarious parody of the classic Agatha Christie tale. Egos clash on the way to piecing together the clues that will help put a murderer away once and for all. Put on your detective hat and use your complimentary casebook and secret clue to see if you can figure out the mystery before anyone else.

“Murder on the Newhall Express” will take place Aug. 12-14, 19-21 and 26-28 only at The MAIN which is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321. Tickets are general admission and can be purchased for $15 each. Shows will be held on the following dates and times:

Aug. 12-14 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 19-20 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 26-27 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 21 and 28 at 2:00 p.m.

To learn more about “Murder on the Newhall Express” and to purchase tickets, please visit The MAIN’s Website.

