1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley
| Friday, Feb 21, 2025
canada trade show

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recently hosted the 2025 Canadian Energy Storage Roadshow, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of energy solutions.

This event, made possible through collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles, showcased how foreign direct investment and international partnerships fuel economic growth, create jobs and strengthen our local economy.

Foreign direct investment is a powerful driver of economic growth, bringing new businesses, jobs and opportunities to communities in the Santa Clarita Valley. As part of ongoing efforts to attract businesses and foster economic development, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation held a trade mission designed to strengthen international business relationships and promote investment in the region.

The trade mission focused on engaging with key industry leaders, fostering partnerships and showcasing the many advantages of doing business in the Santa Clarita Valley. Some of Canada’s top energy storage and technology companies that attended were:

AlumaPower Corporation

BluWave-ai

CORE Renewable Energy Inc.

e-Zinc

Electrovaya

EVLO Energy Storage

Hygge Energy

Invinity Energy Systems

Moment Energy

These companies are at the forefront of developing sustainable solutions for battery storage, grid resilience and renewable energy integration, which are fundamental to achieving a more energy-secure future. By partnering with international firms seeking to enter the U.S. market, the SCVEDC aims to draw in high-quality investments that will benefit local businesses, create well-paying jobs and enhance overall prosperity in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information visit scvedc.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Rebuilding homes and communities lost to the recent Los Angeles County wildfires is a monumental challenge, one that requires collaboration, expertise and innovative solutions.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
As a passionate advocate for community engagement and the power of storytelling, I am pleased to share this year’s "One Story One City" program with you. For those who may not know, "One Story One City" is a month-long celebration that revolves around a carefully chosen book.
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Join The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the 16th Annual State of the County, featuring Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. This exclusive event will provide key updates on critical issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley and offer valuable insights into our community’s future.
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in a special, closed session and open session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at City Hall to consider a number of issues including litigation, agreements and the Sand Canyon Trail.
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
Hart District Mathletes Secure Honors at MATHCOUNTS Competition
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced the accomplishments of district junior high school students at the regional MATHCOUNTS competition held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at California State University, Northridge.
Hart District Mathletes Secure Honors at MATHCOUNTS Competition
Purchase Sponsorships, Tickets to 2025 Silver Spur Honoring Marlee Lauffer
The College of the Canyons Foundation will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of the college and philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Purchase Sponsorships, Tickets to 2025 Silver Spur Honoring Marlee Lauffer
Residents Urged to Sign Petition to Keep Convicted Murderer in Prison
Santa Clarita Valley residents are urged to sign a petition demanding the California State Parole Board keep convicted murderer Robert Alan Grigsby in prison.
Residents Urged to Sign Petition to Keep Convicted Murderer in Prison
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
COC Information Nights for Prospective Students Announced
College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Thursday, March 6 at its Canyon Country campus and on Thursday, April 3 on Zoom to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.
COC Information Nights for Prospective Students Announced
Apply Now for Summer Jobs at the City of Santa Clarita
Looking for a job? The city of Santa Clarita is hiring enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join its team for the summer.
Apply Now for Summer Jobs at the City of Santa Clarita
Feb. 23: SCVSC, Gianna Martinez Hosts Veteran Painting Day
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced a special Veteran Painting Day, a community event that will take place 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 23: SCVSC, Gianna Martinez Hosts Veteran Painting Day
March 11: InfluenceHER Mastering Soft Power Panel Discussion
Join a InfluenceHER mastering soft power panel discussion, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 11 at Egg Plantation.
March 11: InfluenceHER Mastering Soft Power Panel Discussion
Mustangs Stay Tied at Top with Win over LPU
The Master's University men's basketball team stayed in a tie for first place at the top of the GSAC standings with an 82-64 win over the Life Pacific Warriors Saturday night, Feb. 15 in San Dimas.
Mustangs Stay Tied at Top with Win over LPU
March 1: ‘One Story One City’ Author Zoraida Córdova Book Signing
The Santa Clarita Public Library will host a author event for "One Story One City" author Zoraida Córdova, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at The Mitchell River House.
March 1: ‘One Story One City’ Author Zoraida Córdova Book Signing
The Master’s Men’s Volleyball Beats Stanford
Braden Van Groningen  took the set from Matthew Hamm and pounded it down for a kill to seal The Master's University's five-set win over Stanford Saturday night, Feb. 15 in Palo Alto.
The Master’s Men’s Volleyball Beats Stanford
Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors on the Road
A stout fourth-quarter defense stifled a potential Life Pacific comeback as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Warriors 79-57 Saturday, Feb. 15 in San Dimas.
Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors on the Road
Supes Seek Applicants for Governance Reform Task Force
The Los Angeles county Board of Supervisors are seeking applicants for its newly formed Governance Reform Task Force.
Supes Seek Applicants for Governance Reform Task Force
Canyons Dealt 52-51 Loss in Home Finale
College of the Canyons women's basketball did its very best to secure victory in its final game at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday, Feb. 18 but instead emerged from the contest on the wrong side of a 52-51 result vs. Santa Monica College.
Canyons Dealt 52-51 Loss in Home Finale
Cougars Suffer 2-1 Extra Innings Loss to Cypress
College of the Canyons battled visiting Cypress College for 10 innings at Whitten Field on Tuesday, Feb. 17 before the Chargers pushed one across to escape with a 2-1 non-conference victory.
Cougars Suffer 2-1 Extra Innings Loss to Cypress
Ben Wobrock Named Principal of Castaic High School
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Ben Wobrock as the new Principal of Castaic High School.
Ben Wobrock Named Principal of Castaic High School
Cougars Keep Streak Intact, Win Fourth Straight
College of the Canyons men's golf kept its unbeaten streak intact with a two-stroke victory at the Western State Conference tournament played at Alisal Ranch Golf Course on Monday, Feb. 17.
Cougars Keep Streak Intact, Win Fourth Straight
Feb. 22-March 29: Women’s Fire Prep Academy
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department  and Women’s Fire League will host the ninth annual Women’s Fire Prep Academy, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Feb. 22-March 29: Women’s Fire Prep Academy
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
SCVNews.com