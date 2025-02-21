Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recently hosted the 2025 Canadian Energy Storage Roadshow, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of energy solutions.

This event, made possible through collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles, showcased how foreign direct investment and international partnerships fuel economic growth, create jobs and strengthen our local economy.

Foreign direct investment is a powerful driver of economic growth, bringing new businesses, jobs and opportunities to communities in the Santa Clarita Valley. As part of ongoing efforts to attract businesses and foster economic development, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation held a trade mission designed to strengthen international business relationships and promote investment in the region.

The trade mission focused on engaging with key industry leaders, fostering partnerships and showcasing the many advantages of doing business in the Santa Clarita Valley. Some of Canada’s top energy storage and technology companies that attended were:

AlumaPower Corporation

BluWave-ai

CORE Renewable Energy Inc.

e-Zinc

Electrovaya

EVLO Energy Storage

Hygge Energy

Invinity Energy Systems

Moment Energy

These companies are at the forefront of developing sustainable solutions for battery storage, grid resilience and renewable energy integration, which are fundamental to achieving a more energy-secure future. By partnering with international firms seeking to enter the U.S. market, the SCVEDC aims to draw in high-quality investments that will benefit local businesses, create well-paying jobs and enhance overall prosperity in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information visit scvedc.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...