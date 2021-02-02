Candlelight Vigil in Remembrance of Pedro Roman Scheduled for Thursday

Family members of 17-year-old Pedro Roman announced Monday the Valencia High School student died, following a recent relapse of his cancer.

Pedro was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019. Since his diagnosis, support and love has poured in for Pedro and his family.

Football teammates shaved their heads in support of him undergoing chemotherapy, and the student section at Valencia High School honored him with banners and T-shirts showing his name during one of their football games. On Saturday, dozens showed up at a community blood drive in honor of their classmate.

In remembrance of Pedro, a community candlelight vigil has been organized. The event is set to take place at Central Park at 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Those wishing to attend have been asked to bring purple glow sticks — a tribute to his school colors and his time as No. 21 while playing Viking football.