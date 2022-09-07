header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
100°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 7
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
| Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022
Water drop


NewHydrogen, Inc. NEWH, the developer of a green hydrogen generator, today reported on the progress of its Oxygen Evolution Reaction catalyst that does not use iridium and is for use in proton exchange membrane electrolyzers.

The goal of NewHydrogen’s sponsored research at UCLA is to lower the cost of green hydrogen by eliminating or drastically reducing the use of precious metals in electrolyzers. Electrolyzers currently rely on rare materials such as iridium and platinum. These materials often account for a substantial portion of the cost of electrolyzers.

In 2021, researchers at UCLA funded by NewHydrogen developed a non-precious metal-based catalyst that does not use iridium but with significant improvement of OER in acidic conditions for PEM electrolyzers. Ongoing research at UCLA since then has focused on identifying optimal modification methods as well as establishing scientific evidence supporting the superior performance. In-depth analysis of the catalytic materials before and after the structural modification may also provide a path to further improvements in the future.

As previously mentioned in the Company’s June 2022 report, the OER catalyst samples before and after structure modification were subjected to a number of tests and measurements. The resulting data have been further analyzed to establish the key scientific evidence supporting the superior performance of its OER catalyst:

-Doped elements were positioned within the modified structure of the catalyst in a specific manner associated with the enhanced material characteristics, thus deemed to be the origin of the superior OER performance.

-After extended OER cycles, average distance between certain atoms and coordination atoms within the modified catalyst changed substantially less than that of the catalyst without modification. Smaller change in average distance suggests a higher stability of the modified catalyst.

“We are very pleased to see the exciting progress being made in our green hydrogen program at UCLA,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of NewHydrogen. “We have great confidence in Dr. Huang and her team. We look forward to seeing more exciting achievements as we methodically expand our technology focus beyond catalysts in 2023.”

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing a breakthrough green hydrogen generator that uses renewable energy to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant fuel in the universe. It is zero-emission and only produces water vapor when used. Unfortunately, hydrogen does not exist in its pure form on Earth so it must be extracted from a source that contains hydrogen. For centuries, scientists have known how to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using a simple and elegant device called an electrolyzer. Unfortunately, an electrolyzer – the primary component of a hydrogen generator – is still very expensive. NewHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to enable the next generation of low cost electrolyzers. The Company’s initial focus is on replacing and reducing expensive rare earth materials, to help usher in the green hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

To learn more about the company, please visit the website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, the impact of public health epidemics on the global economy and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
09-07-2022 Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
09-05-2022 Nominations Now Open for SCV 40 Under Forty 2022
09-01-2022 Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
08-31-2022 California Captures Millions in Economic Activity from Production of ‘Nope’
08-31-2022 Prices Increase For 2022 Economic Outlook
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
NewHydrogen, Inc. NEWH, the developer of a green hydrogen generator, today reported on the progress of its Oxygen Evolution Reaction catalyst that does not use iridium and is for use in proton exchange membrane electrolyzers.
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. 
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
Olive Branch Theatricals, an performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house on Thursday, Sept 22 at 6 -7:30 p.m. at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 3412.
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
California State University, Northridge, along with four other CSUs in the area, local community college and K-12 public school districts have formed the Los Angeles Region K-16 Collaborative, which has been awarded approximately $18 million by the state to improve enrollment and degree completion of underrepresented students in fields that lead to increased economic mobility, such as healthcare, engineering and computer science.
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley
CSUN returns home Thursday when the Matadors host Utah Valley. The action begins at 5 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the CSUN women's soccer team who plays at 7:30 p.m. against USC.
Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday one new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,430 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
California State University, Northridge’s Jack Rhead was named The Big West men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week Sept. 5.
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Join the city of Santa Clarita and The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive, for the inaugural Community Skate Day!
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday.
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
Donna Sheng, a California State University, Northridge physics professor who specializes in quantum matter and quantum information science, admitted that trying to explain what she does to lay people can be confusing.
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
College of the Canyons is the only California community college named among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network is excited to be offering its first hybrid meeting.
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
For the safety of motorists and truckers, the California Department of Transportation will keep the two right lanes closed on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road to before Templin Highway for the time being to further evaluate integrity of the freeway lanes and two retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
The California Department of Motor Vehicles continues to serve customers statewide during this extreme heat event.
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
If you don’t have your REAL ID yet, add it to your list of back-to-school tasks.
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
Four different players scored four goals as The Master's got their second win in a row, defeating the Westcliff Warriors 4-0 on another hot day in Santa Clarita Monday.
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
ARTree Announces New, Upcoming Classes
The ARTree Community Arts Center announced its upcoming lineup of classes.
ARTree Announces New, Upcoming Classes
Matadors Score Late Goal to Beat UNLV 2-1
California State University, Northridge's Jack Rhead's goal in the 80th minute sent CSUN past UNLV 2-1 in men's soccer action Sunday night at Johann Memorial Field.
Matadors Score Late Goal to Beat UNLV 2-1
Nominations Now Open for SCV 40 Under Forty 2022
In a world where struggle and conflict have become the norm, Santa Clarita stands out as a community of givers, doers and leaders who laid the groundwork for an incredibly special place to raise a family.
Nominations Now Open for SCV 40 Under Forty 2022
River Rally Returns Sept. 17
Since 1994, the annual River Rally and Environmental Expo brings together volunteers to clean a portion of the Santa Clara River which is one of the last natural river systems in Southern California.
River Rally Returns Sept. 17
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: