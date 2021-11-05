header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 5
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Canyon Country Community Center Hosts 2021 State of the City
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Friday, Nov 5, 2021
state of the city 2021
The Valencia High School JR ROTC presents the colors with City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda. left, as former Mayor Bob Kellar leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the City of Santa Clarita 2021 All-Star City - State of the City event held at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon country on Thursday, 110421. Dan Watson/The Signal
 

Within only a few days of its initial ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Canyon Country Community Center hosted hundreds of residents and business leaders who gathered to hear city officials deliver the 2021 State of the City on Thursday.

This year’s theme of “All-Star City” paid homage to the various projects and facilities that the city completed over the past year in spite of the community also dealing with a global pandemic, according to officials.

In his first State of the City address as mayor, Bill Miranda reviewed the various highlights from the city’s past year, highlighting the newly completed Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the purchasing and revitalization of The Cube ice rink and, most recently, the opening of the Canyon Country Community Center, among other projects.

state of the city 2021

Hundreds attend the reception after the City of Santa Clarita 2021 All-Star City – State of the City event as city employees dressed as referees serve food at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon country on Thursday, 110421. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Yes, we are fiscally responsible; and, yes, we are embracing diversity and inclusion; and, yes, we are building a better community,” said Miranda during his remarks at the podium. “All those things are what we’re all about; those reasons we serve this community and we love all of you.”

Following in the tradition of years past, each member of the City Council had time to speak at the podium, sharing the latest news and updates about specific aspects of city services and programs throughout the past year.

Councilwoman Laurene Weste discussed a variety of topics she has been involved with both personally and as a member of the council, including the city’s work with the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society in refurbishing the various historical buildings at Heritage Junction in Newhall; showcasing the new and developing businesses in Old Town Newhall; and the acquiring of new open spaces and hiking/biking/walking trail improvements throughout the city.

Also speaking at the event with a new title for the first time, Councilman Jason Gibbs discussed the various local programs put in place by City Hall that allowed a number of local businesses and restaurants to stay open or operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic — such as the issuance of outdoor dining permits and the $500,000 worth of grants given to 147 local businesses to help them recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

state of the city 2021

City of Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin welcomes the hundreds of attendees to the City of Santa Clarita 2021 All-Star City – State of the City event held at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon country on Thursday, 110421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Gibbs also said the city has seen a downturn in certain types of local crime over the past year, but said the downturn in illegal activity occurred in spite of recent mandates made by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

During the video she narrated, Councilwoman Marsha McLean showed how the Vista Canyon Metrolink Station, opened in October of last year, has been assisting local residents in their daily commutes on the Antelope Valley line. She also said the city had improved 405 sidewalks and driveways, treated 70 lane miles of roadways and saw more than 7 million visits to the Santa Clarita libraries.

McLean shared that she was pleased that these services, along with city-held events — such as Concerts in the Park, Movies Under the Stars; The Incredible Chase, as well as others — were being used and attended by local residents.

For the final speech of the event, Councilman Cameron Smyth shared that youth/adult sports and activities were once again being organized and ran by city staff, and facilities, such as the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center and Trek Bike Park, had been used by thousands of residents throughout the pandemic.

The city, Smyth said, had also seen regular use of its parks by local residents, the expansion of public art installations and displays, and a 2021 local film year with 462 filming permits issued equaling roughly 1,300 filming hours and $34 million spent locally. He also stated local agency partnerships had led to a more accurate homeless count locally, more services being available to the homeless populations and the year-round operating of a local homeless shelter.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup

Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
The Santa Clarita Arts calendar is full of events for the whole community to enjoy with the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, new calls for artists and the much-anticipated 30th annual Fine Craft Show.
FULL STORY...

Canyon Country Community Center Hosts 2021 State of the City

Canyon Country Community Center Hosts 2021 State of the City
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
Within only a few days of its initial ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Canyon Country Community Center hosted hundreds of residents and business leaders who gathered to hear city officials deliver the 2021 State of the City on Thursday.
FULL STORY...

Local Officials Break Ground on New Transitional Housing

Local Officials Break Ground on New Transitional Housing
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
With shovels full of dirt, Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley and its community partners began building hope and dreams in Newhall on Monday.
FULL STORY...

City Housing Elemental Draft Update Now Available

City Housing Elemental Draft Update Now Available
Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021
The Housing Element of the city of Santa Clarita's General Plan is in the process of being updated and a public draft has been published for residents to review.  
FULL STORY...

Book Bag Sale Returns For Fall Season

Book Bag Sale Returns For Fall Season
Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021
Those who missed the summer book bag sale are in luck, as the Santa Clarita Public Library announced the Fall Book Bag Sale. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
The Santa Clarita Arts calendar is full of events for the whole community to enjoy with the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, new calls for artists and the much-anticipated 30th annual Fine Craft Show.
Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
College of the Canyons has been ranked 19th nationally in The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
Nov. 7-13: CHP Gives Tips During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
The California Highway Patrol joins the National Sleep Foundation in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, Nov. 7-13, 2021, and reminds drivers to be cognizant of the warning signs of fatigued driving.
Nov. 7-13: CHP Gives Tips During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Live Oak Elementary School is proud to be the home of not one but two inaugural LEGO robotics teams.
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
SCV Residents Attend Presentation for ‘Santa Clarita River Lake’
During a presentation in the Main Theater in Newhall on Wednesday, Santa Clarita residents heard one community member’s idea on how to combat the California drought through a major feat of civil engineering at the heart of the city.
SCV Residents Attend Presentation for ‘Santa Clarita River Lake’
Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Wildcard and First Round Playoff Roundup
With the winter sports quickly approaching, four girls’ tennis Foothill League teams’ seasons were extended as they qualified for the CIF playoffs.
Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Wildcard and First Round Playoff Roundup
Canyon Country Community Center Hosts 2021 State of the City
Within only a few days of its initial ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Canyon Country Community Center hosted hundreds of residents and business leaders who gathered to hear city officials deliver the 2021 State of the City on Thursday.
Canyon Country Community Center Hosts 2021 State of the City
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Returns Nov. 20
The Holiday Boutique is back! Relay For Life organizers are excited to host this festive annual event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.
Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Returns Nov. 20
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards; Castaic Aquatic Center Site of Swim Test
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is currently hiring Lake Lifeguards.
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards; Castaic Aquatic Center Site of Swim Test
Kelly LoBianco Named New Executive Director for County’s Economic, Workforce Development
he County of Los Angeles announced Thursday the appointment of Kelly LoBianco as Executive Director of Economic and Workforce Development for the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services
Kelly LoBianco Named New Executive Director for County’s Economic, Workforce Development
Nov. 23: Public Hearing on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
The public is encouraged to attend a Tuesday, Nov. 23 meeting where the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency Board of Directors will discuss a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin and address public comment.
Nov. 23: Public Hearing on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Grant Gives L.A. County Additional Tool to Reduce DUI Recidivism Rates
The Los Angeles County Probation Department received additional funds for a probation monitoring program for people convicted of driving under the influence.
Grant Gives L.A. County Additional Tool to Reduce DUI Recidivism Rates
California Auto-Renews $1.7B PerkinElmer Contract
The PerkinElmer COVID-19 laboratory’s $1.7 billion contract was quietly auto-renewed Sunday amid allegations of poor management and ongoing state investigations of the Valencia lab. 
California Auto-Renews $1.7B PerkinElmer Contract
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Begins Vaccination Verifications
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 12 new deaths and 1,829 new cases of COVID-19 county wide, with 37,823 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Begins Vaccination Verifications
Local Nonprofits Invited to COC’s ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Virtual Event
The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host a virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ panel presentation and seminar on Wednesday, Nov. 10, offering Santa Clarita Valley’s nonprofits an opportunity to learn how to improve their fundraising efforts and see their organizations thrive.
Local Nonprofits Invited to COC’s ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Virtual Event
Children’s Bureau Announces Dates for Foster Care Virtual Orientations
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Announces Dates for Foster Care Virtual Orientations
Local Officials Break Ground on New Transitional Housing
With shovels full of dirt, Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley and its community partners began building hope and dreams in Newhall on Monday.
Local Officials Break Ground on New Transitional Housing
Annual Event Thanking Veterans Returns to Valencia Country Club
More than a hundred former members of the military played their way through the Valencia Country Club golf course Monday as part of the 2021 “Thank a Veteran” golf event.
Annual Event Thanking Veterans Returns to Valencia Country Club
California State Parks Releases Upcoming Events Lineup
Here is the upcoming events guide for California State Parks:
California State Parks Releases Upcoming Events Lineup
Hart Rampage Brings Back Bands, Color Guards to Cougar Stadium
The drums began, the horns followed and an outpour of cheers drowned any side conversations as William S. Hart High School’s Hart Regiment band and color guard marched into Cougar Stadium.
Hart Rampage Brings Back Bands, Color Guards to Cougar Stadium
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Supervisors Clarify Rent Registry Requirements
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to clarify requirements of the L.A. County Rent Registry after receiving hundreds of concerns and complaints from homeowners in unincorporated areas of the county.
Supervisors Clarify Rent Registry Requirements
‘Merry-Ville’ Comes To Santa Clarita
The Salvation Army, in partnership with Sam's Club is bringing a holiday moment to Santa Clarita. 
‘Merry-Ville’ Comes To Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: