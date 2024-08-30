header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 29
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
| Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
Seal_of_the_United_States_Department_of_Justice

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California has announced that law enforcement arrested six defendants on Wednesday, Aug. 28, that a federal grand jury charged in a 46-count indictment alleging a Canyon Country couple facilitated a crime tourism group, then laundered millions of dollars in illicit proceeds.

The group included South Americans and other individuals who engaged in burglaries, thefts and other crimes throughout the United States.

The indictment, returned on Aug. 1 and unsealed on Aug. 28, charged seven defendants with multiple felony offenses, including wire fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and structuring transactions to avoid federal financial reporting requirements.

Crime tourism theft groups are comprised of individuals, often originating from outside of the United States, including from South America and elsewhere, who engage in burglaries, thefts and other crimes throughout the United States. As part of the modus operandi of crime tourism theft groups, individuals would enter the United States and engage in theft crime sprees. The fruits of the thefts were often shared with facilitators and co-conspirators who assisted the crime tourists in the commission of their crimes, as well as others, both inside and outside the United States.

“Crime tourism is a major problem impacting not just Southern California, but our entire nation,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “These defendants facilitated and directed crime tourists who committed hundreds of robberies across the country, in essence, they acted as quarterbacks for a team of thieves. We will continue to work with our local partners to hold accountable those who would come to our country and take advantage of our liberties to steal from the American people.”

“Today, we dismantled a non-traditional facilitator of organized crime and now we have a blueprint for future investigations,” said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “We hope these arrests will discourage future businesses from conducting similar operations, thus reducing the number of thefts and burglaries in our communities.”

“This investigation required years of hard work and dedication on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department and our partners,” said LAPD Chief, Dominic Choi. “I’m pleased that our collective efforts have resulted in the apprehension of these career criminals who have made it their business to victimize our residents and facilitate the movement of foreign criminals. I’m convinced that having them off the streets makes our communities safer.”

According to the indictment, Juan Carlos Thola-Duran, 57, a.k.a. “Parcero,” of Canyon Country and his live-in girlfriend, Ana Maria Arriagada, 41, a.k.a. “Parcera,” controlled and operated defendant Driver Power Rentals (DPR), a Van Nuys-based car rental or dealership business. Arriagada was DPR’s registered owner.

From at least January 2018 to July 2024, Thola-Duran directed associates, often members of crime tourism theft groups traveling from South America, to travel to various parts of the United States to commit thefts, including shoplifting goods from stores, burglarizing residences and commercial businesses and stealing victims’ credit cards and debit cards.

Thola-Duran, Arriagada and DPR provided DPR vehicles for the thief co-conspirators to drive throughout the United States to commit thefts and burglaries and, to make the car rentals appear legitimate and maintain anonymity, required their co-conspirators to provide false identification when renting a vehicle for DPR’s records.

Thola-Duran and Arriagada directed the thief co-conspirators who stole credit or debit cards to immediately go to stores such as Target, Best Buy, The Home Depot and others to max out the stolen cards by purchasing electronics, gift cards, designer purses and other high-end luxury goods before the stolen cards could be frozen or cancelled.

Then, Thola-Duran arranged for the thieves to deliver stolen or fraudulently obtained goods to associates at DPR or to mail them to other co-conspirators, including defendant Miguel Angel Barajas, 57, of Northridge, or to other conspirators at a FedEx store in Sherman Oaks.

At Thola-Duran’s direction, defendants Barajas, John Carlo Thola, 33, of Canoga Park, and others picked up the parcels then delivered them to Thola-Duran and other conspirators. Thola-Duran then acted as a “fence” to buy the goods, at a fraction of their retail value, and pay the thieves a percentage of the items’ value. He then sold the stolen goods to other buyers for approximately $5.5 million over the course of the conspiracy, including approximately $5.1 million sent to various bank accounts controlled by the co-conspirators.

The defendants allegedly used their ill-gotten gains to purchase and maintain assets, including real estate and horses and structured cash withdrawals to avoid triggering the requirement that banks report transactions exceeding $10,000 to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The indictment further alleges that Thola-Duran, Arriagada, and others from May 2020 to June 2021 conspired to fraudulently obtain $274,998 in COVID-19 business relief loans.

“Since 2019, we have arrested over 130 suspects responsible for perpetrating these crimes, with the vast majority using cars supplied by Driver Power Rentals,” said Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff. “Our efforts aren’t stopping there. We formally partnered with the FBI, creating the Ventura County Major Theft Task Force. This task force has been instrumental in pursuing federal charges against Thola-Duran and other members of his criminal organization.”

“Driver Power Rentals provided cars that were allegedly used to take high-end merchandise and jewelry from Ventura County homeowners,” said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. “Taking down a key operator who fueled crime tourism is essential to neighborhood safety, and I am grateful to U.S. Attorney Estrada and his team for aggressively prosecuting this network.”

“These criminals were running a burglary operation with a sophistication that rivals Amazon and instead of dispatching delivery drivers, they were dispatching trained thieves throughout Southern California to steal from what should be where we are safest, our homes,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Crime doesn’t pay in Orange County and individuals who engage in crime tourism are on notice that my office will work with our local and federal partners to continue demanding accountability and bringing those who victimize our community to justice.”

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If convicted, the defendants would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud and money laundering-related count, up to 10 years in federal prison for each structuring count and up to five years in federal prison for the conspiracy to transport stolen property interstate count.

The FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Offic and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this matter. The United States Postal Inspection Service, the Meriwether County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office and the Scottsdale (Arizona) Police Department provided assistance.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer Chou and Lindsay M. Bailey of the Violent and Organized Crime Section and Assistant United States Attorney Ryan J. Waters of the Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Section are prosecuting this case.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
CDPH Warns of Increased Risk of Valley Fever Thru Fall
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
CDPH Warns of Increased Risk of Valley Fever Thru Fall
Californians and travelers to the Central Valley and Central Coast regions of California may be at increased risk of Valley fever through the fall.
FULL STORY...
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
The United States Attorney's Office, Central District of California has announced that law enforcement arrested six defendants on Wednesday, Aug. 28, that a federal grand jury charged in a 46-count indictment alleging a Canyon Country couple facilitated a crime tourism group, then laundered millions of dollars in illicit proceeds.
FULL STORY...
2009 Woman of the Year Nancy Pollock Coulter Dies at 80
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
2009 Woman of the Year Nancy Pollock Coulter Dies at 80
Nancy Pollock Coulter, 80, the 2009 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, of a heart attack.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CDPH Warns of Increased Risk of Valley Fever Thru Fall
Californians and travelers to the Central Valley and Central Coast regions of California may be at increased risk of Valley fever through the fall.
CDPH Warns of Increased Risk of Valley Fever Thru Fall
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
The United States Attorney's Office, Central District of California has announced that law enforcement arrested six defendants on Wednesday, Aug. 28, that a federal grand jury charged in a 46-count indictment alleging a Canyon Country couple facilitated a crime tourism group, then laundered millions of dollars in illicit proceeds.
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally
As fall is approaching, the city of Santa Clarita prepares for one of its popular annual events, the River Rally and Environmental Expo.
Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally
Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons opened the 2024 campaign by competing in the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational held at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday, with COC freshman Sahya Kitabatake earning medalist honors with an even par round.
Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
Fostering Youth Independence Back to School Bash, Career Fair
Fostering Youth Independence students were well equipped to go back to school following the non-profit’s eighth annual Back to School Bash and Career Fair.
Fostering Youth Independence Back to School Bash, Career Fair
2009 Woman of the Year Nancy Pollock Coulter Dies at 80
Nancy Pollock Coulter, 80, the 2009 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, of a heart attack.
2009 Woman of the Year Nancy Pollock Coulter Dies at 80
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
Scott Wilk honored with CVMA’s first Legislator of the Year Award
In recognition of his leadership and work on behalf of animal welfare, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was pleased to be the recipient of the California Veterinary Medical Association’s inaugural Legislator of the Year award.
Scott Wilk honored with CVMA’s first Legislator of the Year Award
ARTree Looking for Sponsors for Student Art Show
ARTree Community Arts Center Santa Clarita, a local nonprofit is looking for sponsors for its All Ages Student Art Show at the SCAA Gallery, Nov. 9-10, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with a reception on Nov. 8.
ARTree Looking for Sponsors for Student Art Show
Sept. 3: Death Café Coffee, Cake, Conversation
A Death Cafe Coffee, Cake and Conversation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Milk and Honey Room at the North Oaks Church of Christ, 27570 Whites Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Sept. 3: Death Café Coffee, Cake, Conversation
Sulpher Springs School District to Construct New School in Skyline
The Sulphur Springs Union School District and Tri Pointe Homes have entered into a purchase and sale agreement for a parcel of land located in the Skyline community in Santa Clarita.
Sulpher Springs School District to Construct New School in Skyline
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Draws Start for Rays at Dodger Stadium
College of the Canyons alum Jacob Lopez was on the mound at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, with the young left-hander, who also attended Saugus High School, drawing his first start of the season for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Draws Start for Rays at Dodger Stadium
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 28
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 28
Sept. 19: All For Kids Host Virtual Foster Care Orientations
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Sept. 19: All For Kids Host Virtual Foster Care Orientations
Aug. 29: Circle K Holds Labor Day weekend Fuel Day Pop-Up
As travelers gear up for one last summer adventure this Labor Day weekend, Circle K is helping customers soak up the end of the season with a major fuel discount at its West Coast locations.
Aug. 29: Circle K Holds Labor Day weekend Fuel Day Pop-Up
Sept. 12: Valley Industry Association Hosts 2024 Candidate Forums
The Valley Industry Association is set to host a series of Candidate Forums, offering the community an invaluable opportunity to engage with candidates vying for key positions in the upcoming Nov. 5, 2024, election.
Sept. 12: Valley Industry Association Hosts 2024 Candidate Forums
363 Small Businesses Awarded $4m through L.A. County’s Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the County Film Office awarded $4 million to 363 COVID-19 impacted small and micro businesses supporting the entertainment industry through the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant program.
363 Small Businesses Awarded $4m through L.A. County’s Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant Program
California Launches ‘Facts Fight Fentanyl’ Campaign to Combat Overdoses
The California Department of Public Health announced the launch of “Facts Fight Fentanyl,” a new statewide public education campaign to ensure Californians know the dangers of fentanyl and have the information they need to prevent overdoses and save lives.
California Launches ‘Facts Fight Fentanyl’ Campaign to Combat Overdoses
Aug. 30: CHP Prepares for Labor Day Traffic
As the Labor Day holiday approaches, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide enforcement effort to keep the public safe on the road through the holiday weekend.
Aug. 30: CHP Prepares for Labor Day Traffic
Aug. 30: Kick off Labor Day at The CUBE
The Labor Day Tournament is making its grand return to The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by Fivepoint Valencia.
Aug. 30: Kick off Labor Day at The CUBE
Providence Holy Cross Foundation Welcomes New Chief Philanthropy Officer
Providence Holy Cross Foundation has named Joanne Reyes as chief philanthropy officer to lead fundraising initiatives to enhance and expand Providence Holy Cross Medical Center’s services and programs.
Providence Holy Cross Foundation Welcomes New Chief Philanthropy Officer
Santa Clarita Public Library is Helping Kids Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Reach 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten with the Santa Clarita Public Library’s resources and tools.
Santa Clarita Public Library is Helping Kids Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Ryan Theule Vice President of COC Canyon Country Campus Resigns
Ryan Theule, vice president of the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus announced Tuesday, Aug. 27 that he leaving his position as head of the COC Canyon Country campus to take a position with his church.
Ryan Theule Vice President of COC Canyon Country Campus Resigns
SCVNews.com