Canyon Country Farmers Market Celebrates First Anniversary

The Canyon Country Farmers Market is celebrating its first anniversary on Wednesday, April 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will include live music, giveaways and free face painting in addition to the regular weekly farmers market.

The Canyon Country Farmers Market is a year-round certified farmers market bringing 100% local produce and local food artisans to the Canyon Country Community Center every week.

“It has been an honor to bring this wonderful market to Canyon Country every week,” said Market Manager Larry McClements. “We are grateful for the amazing support of both the community and the city of Santa Clarita.”

McClements, a resident of Santa Clarita since 1985, also manages the successful Saturday Old Town Newhall Farmers Market.

Over the next year, the market will continue to expand to serve the needs of the community, said McClements.

The market will continue its outreach program to local schools and also plans to launch a series of free cooking classes to teach the community how to cook healthy meals at home. The market also continues to offer a market match program giving EBT customers additional funds to purchase fruits and vegetables.

The Canyon Country Farmers Market operates year-round every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

For more details, follow the market on Facebook or Instagram.

