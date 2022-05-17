header image

1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
Canyon Country Infiltration System Captures and Treats Stormwater Pollution
| Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Infiltration Release

There are many unique and beneficial features at the new Canyon Country Community Center, one of which you will never see, but it is right under your feet. During construction, a massive stormwater infiltration system was installed underneath the Mercado parking lot. The infiltration facility is the city’s first large-scale infiltration project which was built using Measure W Municipal Funds.

The system captures and treats polluted stormwater from Sierra Highway before it reaches and recharges the groundwater supply, preventing pollution in the Santa Clara River.

The infiltration system works through an array of filtration pipes where polluted stormwater enters a vortex spinner that takes out trash and debris, then infiltrates stormwater into the ground. The system has the capacity to capture eight-acre feet of water for every one-inch rain event. With the project in place, in combination with other separate water infiltration projects throughout Santa Clarita, the City can collectively filter 46.7 acre-feet of water.

By March 2022, the city of Santa Clarita received over nine inches of rainfall, resulting in an estimated 14-million gallons of stormwater captured by the Community Center’s infiltration system and recharges our groundwater. That amount of water would cover 42 football fields with a foot of water, enough for 130,000 residents’ daily use. Staff is currently preparing to install additional water metering equipment that will provide precise infiltration measurements for future rain events.

In addition to the infiltration facility, the city’s network of stormwater infrastructure, including curbs, gutters and storm drains, prevents flooding on local streets by redirecting water into the Santa Clara River. One of the last natural free-flowing river systems in Southern California, it spans 13-miles through the City and provides a habitat for endangered species that are found nowhere else in California. While there are sections of the river without visible water flow during dry weather, much of the water flows beneath the surface.

“Residents play a big role in protecting the city’s water quality,” said Heather Merenda, city of Santa Clarita Stormwater Compliance Administrator. “Actions including over-spraying pesticide and leaving pet waste behind harm the Santa Clarita River. The city provides educational public awareness campaigns, including Keep Ant Spray Out of Our Waterway and It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody. With resident participation, all have a direct benefit to our watershed and the City’s water quality efforts. It’s important to know that the Santa Clara River starts at your front door. Our storm drains connect homes to the Santa Clara River through pipes, so each of us needs to do our part to ensure pesticides are applied sparingly and pet waste is disposed of properly.”

Residents can see a full interview with Heather Merenda about the Santa Clara River and the benefits of the Canyon Country Community Center’s infiltration facility by watching the city’s video series, This Week in Santa Clarita, on the city’s YouTube page at Santa Clarita You Tube.

To learn more about the Santa Clara River and the City’s water quality efforts, please visit Green Santa Clarita or contact the City’s Environmental Services team by calling (661)286-4098 or by email at environment@santa-clarita.com.
