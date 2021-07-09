header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 8
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Canyon Country Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Identified
Thursday, Jul 8, 2021
Motorcycle Crash
A fatal motorcycle crash shuts down traffic on Soledad Canyon Road on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Caleb Romero, 20, of Canyon Country, as the man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:45 a.m., near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way, according to Sgt. Steve Sgrignoli of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Romero was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Initial reports indicate that, for an unknown reason, the motorcycle crashed into the trailer attached to a city of Santa Clarita maintenance vehicle, which reportedly was stopped in the No. 3 lane with its warning lights on, as well as a lighted arrow, directing traffic to the No. 2 lane, according to Sgt. Scott Shoemaker of the SCV Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit.

Speed was potentially a factor, and it’s unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, pending the coroner’s report, Shoemaker said.

City of Santa Clarita officials are deferring comment until the sheriff’s report is released.

Traffic on Soledad Canyon Road was shut down traffic in both directions in response, according to Sgrignoli.

The crash remains under investigation, Shoemaker added.
