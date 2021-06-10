header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 10
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
Canyon Country Park’s Inclusive Play Area Earns Award for Innovative Design
| Thursday, Jun 10, 2021
Canyon Country Inclusive Play Area

Following its selection by the American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter as a 2020 Project of the Year, the city of Santa Clarita’s Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park was recently named the Innovative Design of the Year Project by the APWA’s High Desert Branch.

Since opening in January 2020, the Inclusive Play Area has become a favorite for Santa Clarita families due to its amenities that allow people of all abilities to play together.

The Inclusive Play Area was developed through strong collaboration with families, service providers and other stakeholders in Santa Clarita. Throughout the project’s design phase, the City conducted multiple community meetings to ensure the Inclusive Play Area offered the amenities and features most desired by residents. As a result, the play area includes a number of elements that were added as a direct result of suggestions from children and parents.

The APWA is a nonprofit, professional association of public works agencies, private companies and individuals working to promote professional excellence and public awareness of public works through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge. The organization’s High Desert Branch includes agencies in Apple Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale, Victorville, Agua Dulce and Santa Clarita. To learn more about the High Desert Branch, please visit apwahdsoca.com/.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park, please contact project manager Elena Galvez at egalvez@santa-clarita.com.
Valencia Town Center Launches In-Motion Art Exhibit

Valencia Town Center Launches In-Motion Art Exhibit
Tuesday, Jun 8, 2021
The Town Center Art Space, located on the second floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has announced their new art exhibit — In Motion, by artist Daryl Bibicoff.
FULL STORY...

June 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting

June 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Jun 8, 2021
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 8: City Council Virtual Regular Meeting

June 8: City Council Virtual Regular Meeting
Friday, Jun 4, 2021
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, June 8, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Council Committee Requests Research on Workforce Housing

City Council Committee Requests Research on Workforce Housing
Thursday, Jun 3, 2021
The Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee asked city staff to examine workforce housing projects in other cities to determine if the housing option is a good fit for Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
