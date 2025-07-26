header image

Canyon Country Teen Earns Billy Mitchell Award from Civil Air Patrol
| Friday, Jul 25, 2025
Levi crop 1.jpg

Levi Dginguerian, 16, of Canyon Country, has earned the prestigious Billy Mitchell Award through the Civil Air Patrol, a distinction achieved by less than 15% of all Civil Air Patrol cadets nationwide.

The award recognizes Dginguerian’s leadership, aerospace knowledge, physical fitness and unwavering commitment to the program’s core values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence and respect. It is a significant milestone that marks the transition from a non-commissioned officer to a cadet officer in in the Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program.

Levi new blues 1Dginguerian has set his sights on attending the United States Air Force Academy and ultimately becoming an F-35 fighter pilot serving his country.

He attends the Christa McAuliffe Academy School or Arts and Sciences, an online high school focused on STEM and Art. The school, established for 15 years, is named for McAuliffe, a teacher and astronaut from Concord, N.H. who died on the Space Shuttle Challenger in January, 1986, where she was serving as a payload specialist. She had been selected from 11,000 applicants for the NASA Teacher in Space Project and was scheduled to become the first teacher to fly in space.

Dginguerian is currently pursuing his glider pilot license and is also taking college courses as a freshman.

He is in the National Honor Society in the top 1% and has started an Aviation Club at his school.

The Civil Air Patrol is a congressionally chartered, federally funded, 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation and serves as the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Founded Dec. 1, 1941, to mobilize the nation’s civilian aviation resources for national defense service, it has evolved into a public service organization that is a cost-effective force multiplier for Air Force-assigned missions.

It operates in all 50 states, Puerto Rico (including the U.S. Virgin Islands) and the District of Columbia and in more than 1,400 communities.

The Civil Air Patrol’s character and leadership programs for cadets and aerospace education programs for K-12 provide a variety of innovative youth development initiatives and award-winning aviation/STEM resources.

For more information visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
  1. Gary Shafer says:
    Saturday, Jul 26, 2025 at

    Congratulations, I hope you have a successful journey and stay safe. Good luck.

Nov. 1: 41st Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band Competition
The William S. Hart Regiment is hosting the 41st annual Rampage Marching Band Competition in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 1. The event will be held on the campus of College of the Canyons in Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Schiavo to Receive Award for Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence will honor Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, among other state leaders, for work in supporting survivors of domestic violence.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at Valencia Hills Clubhouse.
FULL STORY...
Office of Traffic Safety Awards $2,315,000 LASD for Traffic Enforcement
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs
Nov. 1: 41st Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band Competition
The William S. Hart Regiment is hosting the 41st annual Rampage Marching Band Competition in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 1. The event will be held on the campus of College of the Canyons in Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Schiavo to Receive Award for Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence will honor Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, among other state leaders, for work in supporting survivors of domestic violence.
Jason Gibbs | Costumes, Candy, Caution
Across our community families are preparing for a night filled with costumes, candy and celebration for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 31.
Aliso Canyon Town Hall Marks Decade Since Gas Blowout
Survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout and advocates held a town hall on Sunday, Oct. 26 to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015, the largest methane blowout in United States history.
Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at Valencia Hills Clubhouse.
Valley Industry Association Celebrates Excellence at ‘The Mad Hatters Ball’
The Valley Industry Association of the Santa Clarita Valley hosted its 2025 BASH, The Mad Hatters Ball, on Friday, Oct. 24, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Nov 6: Magical Craft Herbology Class at Newhall Library
End the magical crafting season with a touch of magic with Herbology Class, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 at Old Town Newhall Library.
Nov. 9: Photographer David L. Brix Presents ‘Far Out Places’ Artist Reception
Photographer David L. Brix has announced his exhibit, "Far Out Places," will be on view at the Teacision Art Gallery, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. now through Sunday, Dec. 14.
Nov. 8: Fil-Am of SCV, Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosts Cultural Festival
The Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities has announced its Annual Cultural Festival, “Halina sa Aming Bayan” (Come to Our Town), in honor of Filipino-American History Month, 3-9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Newhall Community Center.
Henry Mayo Fitness, Health Club Names New General Manager
Cezanne Youmazzo has been appointed General Manager of Valencia’s Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Club.
Nov. 13: COC Scholarly Presentation Explores How Black Music Shaped Democracy
College of the Canyons professor Dr. Eddie Becton will deliver the scholarly presentation “The Soul of a Nation: A History of Black Music Informing Democracy” on Thursday, Nov. 13 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
L.A. County Food Programs for Youth, Seniors Still Open During Shutdown
L.A. County Parks is helping those at risk keep access to food during the federal government shutdown. 
Nov. 1-16: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Baby’
Audiences are invited to laugh, cry, and celebrate the miracle of life with BABY, opening Nov. 1 and playing through Nov. 16 at The Olive Branch, located inside the Valencia Town Center.
COC Celebrates First Graduating Cohort of Clinical Lab Scientist Program
The first cohort of the College of the Canyons Clinical Lab Scientist program graduated on October 24 at a special ceremony held at the college’s University Center.
Oct. 31: CSUN Begins Africana Studies Week 56th Anniversary
California State University Northridge’s Department of Africana Studies, beginning on Friday, Oct. 31, is hosting Africana Studies Week “Rooted and Rising: Revitalizing Africana Studies” to honor and preserve its history and energize its future.
County Launches New Anti-Stigma, OD Prevention Campaign
LA County has launched Rewriting LA County’s Story, a new bilingual anti-stigma campaign to increase awareness of and access to overdose prevention services, combat stigma for people who use drugs and sustain the progress made in reducing overdose deaths.
Dixon Health Center Duck Dash Success, Now Selling Ducks for 2026
The 22nd Annual Dixon Duck Dash, presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, made a splash on Sunday, Oct. 5, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.
CHP Halloween Maximum Enforcement to Target Impaired Drivers
The California Highway Patrol will launch a 12-hour Maximum Enforcement Period from 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, through 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, to protect motorists and prevent impaired driving.
CDPH: Foods, Supplements, Drugs Containing Kratom, 7-OH are Illegal
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is warning consumers about products containing kratom and 7-hyrdroxymitragynine, commonly known as 7-OH, a potent opioid product derived from the kratom plant.
DACC Takes Measures to Address Distemper Outbreak in Lancaster Area
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is actively addressing a recent outbreak of canine distemper in the Lancaster area, which has been manifested by dogs brought to the Lancaster Animal Care Center.
Classified Employees of the Year Recognized by Hart Governing Board
Nineteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday, Oct. 22 at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
