Canyon Country Woman Arrested After Allegedly Slashing Sister with Kitchen Knife

A Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of slashing her sister multiple times with a kitchen knife on Wednesday.

The call came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. of a reported vandalism on the 15600 block of Live Oak Springs Road.

“The call stated the suspect, a female adult 18 years old, was destroying multiple items inside the family home,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During a verbal argument between the suspect and her sister, the suspect began throwing items around the home as well as physically assaulting the victim/sister.”

The suspect then reportedly continued to argue with the victim, grabbed a kitchen knife, and began to cut her sister with the knife several times on the arms and legs.

“As the suspect exited the home, the victim managed to lock her out. However, the suspect was able to re-enter,” said Arriaga. “The suspect continued to physically assault the victim/sister and vandalize the home.”

The suspect’s father soon arrived and attempted to detain the suspect. The suspect, trying to free herself, scratched her father on the upper torso while being detained, and managed to get free.

She then reportedly fled the scene in a car driven by an acquaintance.

“Deputies investigated the current whereabouts of the suspect and were soon informed the suspect would be taken to the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station,” said Arriaga. “Deputies arrested the suspect at the station for assault with a deadly weapon (felony), felony vandalism and misdemeanor battery.”

The father and sister sustained minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital. The suspect was held at the SCV Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $31,000 bail.

