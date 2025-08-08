Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Val Verde Threatened

This is an ongoing news story and will be updated as new information is received.

CalFire reports the Canyon Fire which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, is now burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels.

The onshore push is influencing fire behavior, and the fire is threatening 60kv powerlines as well as the communities of Hasley Canyon and Hathaway Ranch, but is moving away from the community of Piru.

Ventura County Fire Department is in Unified Command with L.A. County Fire Department. The fire has now crossed into Los Angeles County and continues to spread east toward the community of Val Verde.

The Ventura County Fire Department has entered into unified command with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and is actively working to develop and implement a long-term strategy to contain and suppress the fire. Multiple evacuation orders have been issued for affected areas.

Additionally, the incident commander has ordered multiple strike teams of engines, hand crews and dozers to reinforce the initial response.

Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.

CalFire reports the following resources have been assigned to battle the blaze:

Engines: 45

Helicopters: 7

Dozers: 3

Hand Crews: 9

Total Personnel: 391

Evacuation Orders

Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following zones:

LA COUNTY

CAS-GOLDENSTATE C

CAS-GOLDENSTATE D

CAS-ROMERO

CAS-OAKCANYON

CAS-HASLEY

CAS-VALVERDE B

CAS-VALVERDE D

Ventura County

PIRU-01

PIRU-14

LAKP-04

LAKP-05

LAKP-06

Evacuation Warnings

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following zones:

L.A. County

CAS-GOLDENSTATE B

CAS-GREENHILL

CAS-SLOAN

CAS-HILLCREST

CAS-CAMBRIDGE

CAS-VALVERDE A

CAS-VALVERDE C

CAS-INDUSTRY

Ventura County

LAKP-01

LAKP-02

For More Information: Ventura County Emergency Information: https://emergency.venturacounty.gov/.

For More Information: Emergency-County of Los Angeles https://lacounty.gov/emergency/.

Like this: Like Loading...