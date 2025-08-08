header image

1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Val Verde Threatened
| Friday, Aug 8, 2025
This is an ongoing news story and will be updated as new information is received.

CalFire reports the Canyon Fire which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, is now burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels.

The onshore push is influencing fire behavior, and the fire is threatening 60kv powerlines as well as the communities of Hasley Canyon and Hathaway Ranch, but is moving away from the community of Piru.

Ventura County Fire Department is in Unified Command with L.A. County Fire Department. The fire has now crossed into Los Angeles County and continues to spread east toward the community of Val Verde.

The Ventura County Fire Department has entered into unified command with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and is actively working to develop and implement a long-term strategy to contain and suppress the fire. Multiple evacuation orders have been issued for affected areas.

Additionally, the incident commander has ordered multiple strike teams of engines, hand crews and dozers to reinforce the initial response.

Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.

CalFire reports the following resources have been assigned to battle the blaze:

Engines: 45

Helicopters: 7

Dozers: 3

Hand Crews: 9

Total Personnel: 391

Evacuation Orders

Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following zones:

LA COUNTY

CAS-GOLDENSTATE C

CAS-GOLDENSTATE D

CAS-ROMERO

CAS-OAKCANYON

CAS-HASLEY

CAS-VALVERDE B

CAS-VALVERDE D

Ventura County

PIRU-01

PIRU-14

LAKP-04

LAKP-05

LAKP-06

Evacuation Warnings

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following zones:

L.A. County

CAS-GOLDENSTATE B

CAS-GREENHILL

CAS-SLOAN

CAS-HILLCREST

CAS-CAMBRIDGE

CAS-VALVERDE A

CAS-VALVERDE C

CAS-INDUSTRY

Ventura County

LAKP-01

LAKP-02

For More Information: Ventura County Emergency Information: https://emergency.venturacounty.gov/.

For More Information: Emergency-County of Los Angeles https://lacounty.gov/emergency/.

Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation

Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
Friday, Aug 8, 2025
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA USA will begin installing permanent overhead signage throughout the project corridor. This activity will include installing three overhead signs along southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard, including at the Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
FULL STORY...

Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon

Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon
Thursday, Aug 7, 2025
The Canyon Fire, a fast-moving wildfire started at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 and is rapidly spreading in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County and Ventura County border, prompting evacuation orders for Piru, Val Verde and areas of Castaic.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 8: Deadline to Apply for Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commissioner

Aug. 8: Deadline to Apply for Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commissioner
Thursday, Aug 7, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ Executive Office has renewed its search for a commissioner with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission. Qualified applicants are encouraged to send their resumes and all other required documents by Aug. 8.
FULL STORY...

Detective William Osborn Laid to Rest at Services Held in Yorba Linda

Detective William Osborn Laid to Rest at Services Held in Yorba Linda
Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 5 for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective William Osborn, one of the three Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives killed in an explosion around 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 18 at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation and Achievement
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years.
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA USA will begin installing permanent overhead signage throughout the project corridor. This activity will include installing three overhead signs along southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard, including at the Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon
The Canyon Fire, a fast-moving wildfire started at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 and is rapidly spreading in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County and Ventura County border, prompting evacuation orders for Piru, Val Verde and areas of Castaic.
Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event
JCI Santa Clarita will host a JCI 101 community event 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 9 at 28110 Avenue Stanford, Unit A, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with "General College Overview Process."
Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates is inviting the public to a in-depth look at pollinators, "Pollinators on Parade," event Sunday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m.
Aug. 12: Explore the Summer Sensory Room at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will open its Summer Sensory room for adults with disabilities and caregivers, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 in its Community Room.
Aug. 9: Concerts in the Park Presents Bruno Mars Tribute
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will host a Bruno Mars Tribute, "Locked Out of Heaven," 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Central Park.
Aug. 8: Deadline to Apply for Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commissioner
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ Executive Office has renewed its search for a commissioner with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission. Qualified applicants are encouraged to send their resumes and all other required documents by Aug. 8.
Aug. 22: VIA CEO Forum
The Valley Industry Association will host its CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 22 from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia.
Back to School Resources at Santa Clarita Public Library
It’s time to head back to school and back to the library for study resources. The Santa Clarita Public Library offers more than 50 different e-databases on its website, all available for free.
COC’s Dias Commits to Saint Francis University
College of the Canyons freshman Grace Dias has announced her commitment to the Saint Francis University softball program and will soon be joining the Red Flash.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
CDFA Announces Recall of Burrata Cheese Made by Gioia Cheese Company
Burrata cheese produced and packaged by Gioia Cheese Company of Los Angeles County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones.
Brittany Barlrog | Looking Back on The Year so Far
This summer has been nothing short of inspiring! As we reached the halfway point of the year, I found myself reflecting on all the meaningful opportunities we’ve had to grow as leaders, deepen our friendships, and serve our community together.
Sept. 24: SCV SELPA, Child & Family Center Host Resource Fair
Child & Family Center in partnership with Santa Clarita Valley SELPA invites everyone to the 2025 Growing Stronger Together Family Resource Fair.
NonProfit Include Everyone Project SCV Launches Adaptive Performing Arts Classes
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, Include Everyone Project SCV, has announced its new series of adaptive performing arts classes, designed to be inclusive and accessible for individuals of all abilities.
Oct. 4: Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference
Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Oct. 5: Dig Deep Theatre’s Inaugural ‘Dig Deep Dash’ 5K Run/Walk
Over 200 runners and walkers from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond are expected at West Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 5 in support of one of SCV's homegrown theater companies.
COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center
The Santa Clarita Community College District has been selected by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to host the newly relaunched Security Center, which will provide resources and guidance to districts and colleges on their information security needs.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
SCVNews.com