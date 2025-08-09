Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained

Cal Fire reports the Canyon Fire, which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, has now consumed 5,370 acres and is 28% contained.

The fire continues to burn in light to medium fuels, but crews have made significant progress in containing the fire.

As of 5 p.m. Cal Fire reports the onshore push is influencing fire behavior, and the fire is threatening 60kv powerlines as well as the communities of Hasley Canyon and Hathaway Ranch, but is moving away from the community of Piru.

Ventura County Fire Department is in Unified Command with L.A. County Fire Department. The fire has now crossed into Los Angeles County and continues to spread east toward the community of Val Verde.

The Ventura County Fire Department has entered into unified command with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and is actively working to develop and implement a long-term strategy to contain and suppress the fire. Multiple evacuation orders have been issued for affected areas.

Additionally, the incident commander has ordered multiple strike teams of engines, hand crews and dozers to reinforce the initial response.

Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.

Cal Fire reports the following resources have been assigned to battle the blaze:

Engines: 45

Helicopters: 7

Dozers: 3

Hand Crews: 9

Total Personnel: 391

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced the issuance of a local emergency proclamation on Thursday, Aug. 7 in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire impacting northern Los Angeles County communities.

The proclamation enables the county to expedite access to critical resources and cut through bureaucratic red tape to enhance firefighting and recovery efforts.

“The issuance of this emergency proclamation is a crucial step in our fight against the Canyon Fire,” said Barger. “It allows us to unlock vital state and local resources more quickly and removes barriers that could slow down our first responders. Our priority is to protect lives, homes, and critical infrastructure, and this proclamation will help ensure that we have the tools and support necessary to meet the urgent needs of our communities.”

The local emergency declaration grants authorities the flexibility to coordinate across agencies, mobilize additional firefighting personnel and equipment, and streamline procurement processes. Supervisor Barger urges all residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, follow evacuation orders and stay informed through official channels as the situation evolves.

For more information: Emergency-County of Los Angeles https://lacounty.gov/emergency/.

