1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
| Friday, Aug 8, 2025
Calfire mmap 3

Cal Fire reports the Canyon Fire, which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, has now consumed 5,370 acres and is 28% contained.

The fire continues to burn in light to medium fuels, but crews have made significant progress in containing the fire.

As of 5 p.m. Cal Fire reports the onshore push is influencing fire behavior, and the fire is threatening 60kv powerlines as well as the communities of Hasley Canyon and Hathaway Ranch, but is moving away from the community of Piru.

Ventura County Fire Department is in Unified Command with L.A. County Fire Department. The fire has now crossed into Los Angeles County and continues to spread east toward the community of Val Verde.

The Ventura County Fire Department has entered into unified command with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and is actively working to develop and implement a long-term strategy to contain and suppress the fire. Multiple evacuation orders have been issued for affected areas.

Additionally, the incident commander has ordered multiple strike teams of engines, hand crews and dozers to reinforce the initial response.

Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.

Cal Fire reports the following resources have been assigned to battle the blaze:

Engines: 45

Helicopters: 7

Dozers: 3

Hand Crews: 9

Total Personnel: 391

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced the issuance of a local emergency proclamation on Thursday, Aug. 7 in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire impacting northern Los Angeles County communities.

The proclamation enables the county to expedite access to critical resources and cut through bureaucratic red tape to enhance firefighting and recovery efforts.

“The issuance of this emergency proclamation is a crucial step in our fight against the Canyon Fire,” said Barger. “It allows us to unlock vital state and local resources more quickly and removes barriers that could slow down our first responders. Our priority is to protect lives, homes, and critical infrastructure, and this proclamation will help ensure that we have the tools and support necessary to meet the urgent needs of our communities.”

The local emergency declaration grants authorities the flexibility to coordinate across agencies, mobilize additional firefighting personnel and equipment, and streamline procurement processes. Supervisor Barger urges all residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, follow evacuation orders and stay informed through official channels as the situation evolves.

For more information: Emergency-County of Los Angeles https://lacounty.gov/emergency/.
La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that La Puerta, a historically significant natural passage in Elsmere Canyon, has been officially named as a Point of Historical Interest by the State of California.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
This month marks the first anniversary of Vermont College of Fine Arts becoming an affiliate of California Institute of the Arts. While it’s been a year of extraordinary challenges for both institutions, and American higher education in general, it’s also been a year of milestones.
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans through equine-assisted therapy, is calling on the community for urgent support.
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 38th Annual Spotlight program.
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
In light of Los Angeles County’s emergency proclamation in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds all business owners that price gouging is illegal.
Legacy: Remembering Val Verde in the 1940s-50s
This episode of "Legacy: Santa Clarita’s Living History" focuses on remembrances of growing up in Val Verde, known as the "black Palm Springs."
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Santa Clarita Chapter, has scheduled the informational Parents’ Reception and registration event for the 2025-2026 season.
From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Sometimes it only takes a little to make a big difference and four-year-old Eloise Burbach has shown us just how powerful that can be.
Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Annual Congressional Forum, featuring Congressman George Whitesides, who represents California’s 27th Congressional District. The forum will take place on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation, Achievement
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years.
Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event
JCI Santa Clarita will host a JCI 101 community event 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 9 at 28110 Avenue Stanford, Unit A, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with "General College Overview Process."
Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates is inviting the public to a in-depth look at pollinators, "Pollinators on Parade," event Sunday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m.
Aug. 12: Explore the Summer Sensory Room at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will open its Summer Sensory room for adults with disabilities and caregivers, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 in its Community Room.
Aug. 9: Concerts in the Park Presents Bruno Mars Tribute
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will host a Bruno Mars Tribute, "Locked Out of Heaven," 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Central Park.
Aug. 8: Deadline to Apply for Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commissioner
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ Executive Office has renewed its search for a commissioner with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission. Qualified applicants are encouraged to send their resumes and all other required documents by Aug. 8.
