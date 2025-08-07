Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information is available.

The Canyon Fire, a fast-moving wildfire started at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 and is rapidly spreading in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County and Ventura County border, prompting evacuation orders for Piru, Val Verde and areas of Castaic. There are also evacuation warnings for parts of Castaic. The fire is currently listed at 1,052 acres as of 4:40 p.m.

CalFire has issued the following list of areas under a mandatory evacuation order, a lawful order to leave now. The area will be lawfully closed to public access as there is an immediate threat to life:

PIRU-14

PIRU-01

LAKP-05

LAKP-06

LAKP-04

CAS-VALVERDE

CAS-OAKCANYON

CAS-HASLEY

CAS-ROMERO

Calfire has also issued evacuation warnings for the following areas, which has potential threat to life and property, those who require additional time to leave, with pets or livestock should leave now:

CAS-INDUSTRY

CAS-GOLDENSTATE-B

CAS-SLOAN

CAS-GREENHILL

CAS-CAMBRIDGE

CAS-HILLCREST

LAKP-01

LAKP-02

CalFire reports the fire is burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels. The onshore push is influencing fire behavior and the fire is threatening 60kv powerlines as well as the communities of Halsley Canyon and Hatthaway Ranch, but is now moving away from the community of Piru. Ventura County Fire Department is in Unified Command with L.A. County Fire Department.

The incident commander has ordered multiple strike teams of engines, hand crews and dozers to assist with the fire.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger emphasizes the urgent need for residents to follow evacuation orders. She is sharing the following statement:

“I am in close contact with emergency officials as we track the Canyon Fire’s progress. Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed.

For residents in Santa Clarita, Hasley Canyon, and Val Verde: please take every evacuation warning and order seriously. If first responders tell you to leave, go—without hesitation. The Eaton Fire showed us how quickly devastation can strike. It is never worth risking your life, the lives of your loved ones and pets, or the safety of those working to protect you. Your safety is my top priority, and swift action saves lives.”

To be notified of eveacuation status sign up for alerts at alert.lacounty.gov.

