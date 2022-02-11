header image

Canyon High Drama Presents ‘Into The Woods’
| Friday, Feb 11, 2022

Canyon High School Drama will present the popular musical “Into the Woods” Feb. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m.

“Into the Woods” is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Rapunzel” and “Cinderella” as well as others. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family.

Tickets are $10. The Canyon High Performing Arts Center is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Tejon Conservancy Featured in ‘Do the Math’ Program

Tejon Conservancy Featured in ‘Do the Math’ Program
Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
The efforts by the Tejon Ranch Conservancy was featured recently on "Do the Math," a twice-weekly program that help students become comfortable and even excited about math in everyday life.
FULL STORY...

Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide

Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Feb. 8 two scholarship contests sponsored by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus for the 2022 remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.
FULL STORY...

Canyon Theatre Guild to Offer After School Youth Theater Workshop

Canyon Theatre Guild to Offer After School Youth Theater Workshop
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall will offer an after-school youth theater workshop Feb. 15 to April 28 for children ages 8 to 17. The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:45 p.m. to:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time

Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
In partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that tennis courts at four campuses are now open to the public on weekdays through the end of May 2022.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com
