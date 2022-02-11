Canyon High Drama Presents ‘Into The Woods’

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating missing person Najee Anthony Bright. He is a 34-year-old male Black who was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. on the 25700 block of Wilde Avenue in Stevenson Ranch.

The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ program is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2022-23 academic year.

The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall is extending the run of "Clue: On Stage" to include an additional performance.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 75 additional deaths (29,764. to date) and 5,610 new cases (2,752,398 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 115 new (70,816 total) cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

A state-funded training program to upskill your workforce for area businesses is now available at the Employee Training Institute at College of the Canyons.

Canyon High School Drama will present the popular musical "Into the Woods," Feb. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations for the 94th Academy Awards on Feb. 8. Among the nominees for Animated Feature Film are graduates from California Institute of the Arts. CalArtian-directed features nominated are "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."

The Master's University has inducted three former Mustangs, Emily Pedersen Bruton, Ryan Zamroz and Erin Perperoglou Buescher. into the Athletics Hall of Honor on Jan. 29.

California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Fellowship program, which is an amazing opportunity for college students to gain valuable insight into California’s policymaking process and help shape the future of California.

This weekend, L.A. County Lake Lifeguards continues its search for potential new lifeguard candidates for the 2022 season with the Lake Lifeguard Test on Sunday, Feb. 13, at Castaic Aquatic Center.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 81 additional deaths (29,690 to date) and 6,276 new cases (2,746, 866 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 116 new (70,701 total) cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station provided an update on the incident that occurred on the 19400 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Assistant City Manager Frank Oviedo has been recognized with the 2021 John H. Nail Memorial Award from the League of California Cities.

‘You’ve Got a Friend’ Campaign Spotlights Santa Clarita Library Did you know that you have an abundance of City friends and resources waiting for you at the Santa Clarita Public Library?

Tejon Conservancy Featured in ‘Do the Math’ Program The efforts by the Tejon Ranch Conservancy was featured recently on "Do the Math," a twice-weekly program that help students become comfortable and even excited about math in everyday life.

Today in SCV History (Feb. 10) 2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [

April 30: Triumph Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, announced the 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival is returning.

California Public Health Warns Potential Lead Levels in Some Imported Dried Plums The California Department of Public Health today announced a warning that consumers should not eat eight specific types of dried plum products, also known as Saladitos, imported from China and Taiwan.