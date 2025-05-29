Canyon Tax Relief Act, Landfill Fire Safety Act Passes

The California State Assembly passed two bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in response to the ongoing public health crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill: the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27) and the Landfill Fire Safety Act (AB 28.) Together, these bills provide critical support for impacted residents and strengthen the state’s response to prevent future landfill disasters.

“For too long, families in Val Verde, Castaic, and Santa Clarita have been living with toxic air, worsening health conditions and few protections,” said Schiavo. “With AB 27 and AB 28, we’re not only offering much-needed relief to impacted residents, we’re making sure this never happens to another community in California.”

The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act – AB 27

The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act ensures that families who received financial assistance after being exposed to toxic gases from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill fire are not penalized for accepting help. The bill excludes these relief payments from state income taxes and ensures they do not disqualify residents from receiving critical safety-net benefits like Medi-Cal, CalFresh, or disability assistance.

The Landfill Fire Safety Act – AB 28

The Landfill Fire Safety Act mandates proactive monitoring, public reporting, and timely action when underground landfill fires begin. The bill requires operators to notify residents and regulators earlier, submit corrective action plans within 14 days of sustained high subsurface temperatures and triggers a multi-agency emergency response if conditions worsen. Operators who fail to act could face penalties of up to $1 million per week, with those funds going directly to relocation and relief efforts through the newly created Landfill Subsurface Fire Mitigation Account.

During Assembly floor debate, Assemblymember Stan Ellis voiced strong support for the measure, “This is catastrophic, there is no excuse for this. I support this bill 100% because in the future we can protect our citizens. It is our job in this body to protect every citizen in the state of California. Assemblymember, I commend you because you are doing exactly that.”

Both bills were drafted in response to the underground reaction at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, which has tripled in size and continues to release toxic chemicals into surrounding neighborhoods. Residents have reported chronic nosebleeds, vision loss, respiratory issues and even cancer linked to prolonged exposure. Jane Williams, Executive Director of California Communities Against Toxics, called the Chiquita Canyon Landfill “the longest continually operating chemical disaster in the country’s history.”

Both bills now move to the California State Senate for consideration.

