May 23
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
Canyon Theater Guild Opens Comedy ‘The Last Romance’
| Friday, May 23, 2025
The Last Romance

The Canyon Theatre Guild comedy Joe DiPietro’s “The Last Romance,” will play on stage in Old Town Newhall May 23-June 29.

“The Last Romance” is a heart-w,arming comedy about the transformative power of love. A crush can make anyone feel young again, even a widower named Ralph. On an ordinary day in a routine life, Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk, one that leads him to an unexpected second chance at love.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for students.

Performances Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, at 8 p.m. or 2 p.m. visit www.canyontheatre.org/thelastromance for schedule.

Not recommended for very young children.

For showtimes or to reserve, call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/shows.
