Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows

Due to popular demand, the Canyon Theatre Guild announced its production of “Mamma Mia!” will be extended through Nov. 7.

“Due to unprecedented demand, we are adding another weekend of shows,” said Executive and Artistic Director TimBen Boydston. “We would like to thank MTI New York for permission to extend this amazing production.”

Featuring the hits of the famous pop-rock group, ABBA, this musical comedy tells the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father.

This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise, where, on the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Fans of the magical music group ABBA will have the opportunity to relive all of their greatest hits. The show is rated PG.

You can contact the Canyon Theatre Guild at their Box Office (661-799-2702) or online at canyontheatre.org.

Proof of vaccination-required shows and non-required shows has been added.

