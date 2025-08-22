Canyon Theatre Guild Announces 2025-26 Season

The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced its 2025-26 season with nine new show-stopping productions.

Kicking off this season, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” is currenty onstage wowing audiences with the songs you know and a the story you love. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella runs through Aug. 31.

This Fall the story of Carole King will begin its run on stage with “Beautiful The Carole King Musical” featuring hits by King, Goffin, Mann and Weil.

The CTG annual Christmas show will be the fun festive classic, “A Christmas Story.”

In the New Year, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific” returns to the CTG with all the music and romance you remember.

Following “South Pacific” the stage will feature the comedic “Boeing Boeing” and the thrilling “Wait Until Dark.”

To close the 2025-26 season, the poignant drama, “Driving Miss Daisy” will play alongside the under-the-sea Broadway

comedy, “The SpongeBob Musical.”

Dates for the CTG improv troupe, Knights of Improv & Comedy, are TBA.

For more than 50 years, the Canyon Theatre Guild has been providing the Santa Clarita Valley with community theater performances and youth programs.

The Canyon Theatre Guild features actors of all ages and attracts more than 30,000 audience members each season. The organization has been voted “Best Live Theatre” in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The CTG offers everything from Broadway musicals to comedies, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

For more information on show tickets or to become a member, visit canyontheatre.org or call (661)799-2702.

