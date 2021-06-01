Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Senior Scholarship Winners

The Canyon Theatre Guild is proud to announce the five winners of this year’s Senior Scholarships in Santa Clarita.

The Canyon Theatre Guild, an iconic nonprofit arts organization, is celebrating their 50th anniversary which includes awarding five $750 scholarships to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education.

For the past 21 years, the theatre has awarded scholarships to high school graduates and enjoyed seeing those students apply them towards their educational goals. The winners were chosen based on a personal essay and letters of recommendation.

The 2021 Canyon Theatre Guild Senior Scholarships winners are:

Bella Ban Why – The Mercy Holiday Scholarship

Natasha Surgick – The Mike Levine Scholarship

Shaya Godycki – The Darel Roberts Scholarship

Cole Carter – The Patti & Greg Finley Scholarship

Quentin Thompson – The James Robinson Scholarship.

With recent COVID-19 impacts on college admission, the Theatre believes in supporting and helping our students during this uncertain time and easing the process as much as possible for our high schoolers who are faced with unprecedented challenges. “Winner selection was tough, as we were impressed with all of the applicants, and are beyond pleased to know these young people are out there and ready to take on the challenges of the future,” said Jennifer Teague, Director of Youth Programs and Administration.

Whether providing senior scholarships, offering workshops to the youth of Santa Clarita, or creating an outlet of entertainment for the family, the Canyon Theatre Guild exudes a passion for supporting the community and believes this year’s recipients will do the same.

“Due to the amazing generosity of a very special Canyon Theatre Guild Angel, we were able to award $3,750 worth of scholarships this year,” said TimBen Boydston, Canyon Theatre Guild’s executive and artistic director. “It is very gratifying, especially during this unique time, to be able to help five incredible seniors as they take the next step in pursuing their dreams.”

For more information about youth programs offered by the Canyon Theatre Guild, we invite you to visit our website at www.canyontheatre.org.

You can also contact Jennifer Teague at Jennifer@canyontheatre.org or (661) 799-2702 during business hours found on our website.

