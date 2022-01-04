Canyon Theatre Guild Debuts ‘Clue on Stage’

Join Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard, as well as the other characters of the classic board game “Clue” at The Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.

Opening night is Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m.

A comedy, based on the original board game that inspired the 1985 film cult classic, Clue will leave you wondering “whodunnit?” until the very end.

“We are very excited to produce this show that had done so well for so many theaters owing to its comedy and mystery,” said Canyon Theatre Guild Executive Artist Director TimBen Boydston. “We have an excellent director, Edueardo Arteaga, and very talented cast.”

Reservations begin Jan. 3 for Season Ticket holders and Jan. 6 for the general public.

Tickets are priced at $19 Adults, $17 Juniors (under 18) and Seniors (62+). Student discount tickets are $15.

Clue will be performed select dates and times Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 19 with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Special “Proof of Vaccination” performances will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321. Box Office: (661) 799-2702

www.canyontheatre.org/clueonstage

