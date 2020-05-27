Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards

The Canyon Theatre Guild, an iconic nonprofit arts organization based in Old Town Newhall, is celebrating its 50th anniversary which includes five $500 scholarship awards to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education.

For the past 20 years, the CTG has presented scholarship awards to high school graduates and enjoyed seeing those students apply them towards their educational goals.

The winners were chosen based on a personal essay and letters of recommendation.

The 2020 Canyon Theatre Guild Senior Scholarship awards winners are:

* Lydia Botello – The Mercy Holiday Scholarship

* Robin Haggenmiller – The Mike Levine Scholarship

* Xavier Provens – The Darel Roberts Scholarship

* Laine Matkin – The Patti & Greg Finley Scholarship

* Travis Roy Rogers – The James Robinson Scholarship

With recent COVID-19 impacts on college admission, the theatre believes in supporting and helping our students during this uncertain time and easing the process as much as possible for our high schoolers who are faced with unprecedented challenges.

“Thanks to the support of our patrons, we are beyond excited to offer these scholarships to such deserving seniors,” said Jennifer Teague, director of Youth Programs and Administration. “Winner selection was tough, as we were impressed with all of the applicants, and are beyond pleased to know these young people are out there and ready to take on the challenges of the future.”

Whether providing senior scholarships, offering workshops to the youth of Santa Clarita, or creating an outlet of entertainment for the family, the Canyon Theatre Guild exudes a passion for supporting the community and believes this year’s recipients will do the same.

TimBen Boydston, CTG executive and artistic director of the Canyon Theatre Guild said, “Due to the amazing generosity of our Canyon Theatre Guild patrons, we were able to award $2,500 worth of scholarships this year. It is very gratifying, especially during this unique time, to be able to help five incredible seniors as they take the next step in pursuing their dreams.”

For more information about youth programs offered by the Canyon Theatre Guild, contact Jennifer Teague at Jennifer@canyontheatre.org or 661-799-2700 during business hours.

The Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main Street, Newhall 91321. The box office phone is 661-799-2702.