header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 14
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
| Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting three shows aimed to entertain children through the month of July, all for free.

CTG KIDS workshops (ages 7-10) presents:

“Character Matters: The Return of the Fairy Tale Advice Council”

The show will happen on Friday, July 16th at 10 am. The 30 minute show is free to everyone.

CTG JUNIORS workshop (ages 10 – 13) presents:

The world premiere of “Dave the Brave and the Pirateers!”

This 45 minute show will debut Friday, July 16th at 8 pm. It will also be free for all attendees.

The Jack Oakie Stars (ages 13-17) bring to the stage “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”

CTG will hold  performances Saturday & Sunday evenings at 8 pm

General audience tickets are $8, children 12 and under get free admission.

To make reservations for Beauty and the Beast Jr. call (661) 799-2702.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event

Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event
Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021
Santa Clarita families are being invited to have a "Magical Summer" morning this July, to join an event hosted by the city, the Santa Clarita Public Library  and the Include Everyone Project SCV. 
FULL STORY...

Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment

Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021
The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting three shows aimed to entertain children through the month of July, all for free.
FULL STORY...

July 15: Soundcheck to Feature Local Musicians Audrey Scout, The Toodaloos at the Rancho Camulos Museum

July 15: Soundcheck to Feature Local Musicians Audrey Scout, The Toodaloos at the Rancho Camulos Museum
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
Soundcheck’s brand new episode will showcase the beautiful melodies and lyricism of Audrey Scout, and the groovy rock sounds of The Toodaloos, in a live performance at the Rancho Camulos Museum.
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 13 - Sunday, July 18, 2021:
FULL STORY...

Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract

Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
Santa Clarita Artists Association will host a virtual demo with Pamela Roberson on Monday, Sept. 20, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
This fall, College of the Canyons will be doing more than welcoming students back into classrooms, it will also be putting a lot of them on payroll.
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 9 new deaths and 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,648 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event
Santa Clarita families are being invited to have a "Magical Summer" morning this July, to join an event hosted by the city, the Santa Clarita Public Library  and the Include Everyone Project SCV. 
Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event
Angeles National Forest Raises Fire Danger Level To ‘Extreme’
Fire officials with Angeles National Forest raised the fire danger level from "very high" to "extreme". 
Angeles National Forest Raises Fire Danger Level To ‘Extreme’
Castaic High School Brings Grief Counselors On Campus After Student Death
Grief counselors are at Castaic High School Wednesday after a 16-year-old student died in his home Tuesday.
Castaic High School Brings Grief Counselors On Campus After Student Death
Recent COC Graduate Wins First Place Scholarship From American Association For Paralegal Education
A recent College of the Canyons Graduate has been recognized and awarded by the American Association for Paralegal Education Lambda Epsilon Chi National Honor Society, giving her a scholarship for her submitted essay. 
Recent COC Graduate Wins First Place Scholarship From American Association For Paralegal Education
Sand Canyon Resort Denial Upheld By City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to uphold the decision of the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, which denied the Sand Canyon Resort plan last month with a 5-0 vote.
Sand Canyon Resort Denial Upheld By City Council
Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting three shows aimed to entertain children through the month of July, all for free.
Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Supes Delay Vote on Camps Scudder, Scott
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors delayed the vote on a motion Tuesday that would create a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.
Supes Delay Vote on Camps Scudder, Scott
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases See 500% Increase in One Month; SCV Cases Total 28,613
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 1,103 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,613 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases See 500% Increase in One Month; SCV Cases Total 28,613
Bank of America Awards Boys & Girls Club SCV $15K Grant
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Bank of America to help further its mission of helping all young people reach their full potential.
Bank of America Awards Boys & Girls Club SCV $15K Grant
Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
Lief Labs, a manufacturer and product development innovator of dietary supplements, signed a 111,260 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia, announced Dallas-based commercial real estate firm CBRE.
Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
July 15: Soundcheck to Feature Local Musicians Audrey Scout, The Toodaloos at the Rancho Camulos Museum
Soundcheck’s brand new episode will showcase the beautiful melodies and lyricism of Audrey Scout, and the groovy rock sounds of The Toodaloos, in a live performance at the Rancho Camulos Museum.
July 15: Soundcheck to Feature Local Musicians Audrey Scout, The Toodaloos at the Rancho Camulos Museum
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 13 - Sunday, July 18, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract
Santa Clarita Artists Association will host a virtual demo with Pamela Roberson on Monday, Sept. 20, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract
Zonta Club SCV Awards Community Grants to Area Nonprofits
The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley awarded the annual community grants during their June Business Meeting.
Zonta Club SCV Awards Community Grants to Area Nonprofits
Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders
Santa Clarita officials have sent letters to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ahead of a Tuesday vote on the creation of a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus, contending the project requires a comprehensive assessment before continuing.
Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Support Bill Waiving Property Tax Penalties
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis to support SB 219 (McGuire) which would enable the local auditor or tax collector to cancel any penalties or costs resulting from property tax delinquency due to a documented hardship arising from the COVID-19 “Safer-at-Home” orders.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Support Bill Waiving Property Tax Penalties
DMV, AAA Partner to Offer REAL ID at Select Auto Club Locations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will soon offer members of the Automobile Club of Southern California the opportunity to get a REAL ID at select offices for a limited time by appointment only.
DMV, AAA Partner to Offer REAL ID at Select Auto Club Locations
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
July 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials.
July 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Sand Canyon Resort Appeal to Go Before City Council
An appeal for the Sand Canyon Resort project proposed by Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim is set to go before the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday.
Sand Canyon Resort Appeal to Go Before City Council
Beachgoers Asked to Avoid Ocean Water Around Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a beach closure due to sewage discharge from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant affecting multiple swimming areas including Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach.
Beachgoers Asked to Avoid Ocean Water Around Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach
%d bloggers like this: