Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment

The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting three shows aimed to entertain children through the month of July, all for free.

CTG KIDS workshops (ages 7-10) presents:

“Character Matters: The Return of the Fairy Tale Advice Council”

The show will happen on Friday, July 16th at 10 am. The 30 minute show is free to everyone.

CTG JUNIORS workshop (ages 10 – 13) presents:

The world premiere of “Dave the Brave and the Pirateers!”

This 45 minute show will debut Friday, July 16th at 8 pm. It will also be free for all attendees.

The Jack Oakie Stars (ages 13-17) bring to the stage “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”

CTG will hold performances Saturday & Sunday evenings at 8 pm

General audience tickets are $8, children 12 and under get free admission.

To make reservations for Beauty and the Beast Jr. call (661) 799-2702.

