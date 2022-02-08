Canyon Theatre Guild to Offer After School Youth Theater Workshop

The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall will offer an after-school youth theater workshop Feb. 15 to April 28 for children ages 8 to 17. The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

The workshop will include a production of a new musical comedy “We are Monsters.” The play follows human kids into a monster cabaret filled with quirky monster characters. The adventurous humans uncover vegetarian vampires and rock n’ roll werewolves, gradually realizing there may be more to these monsters than meets the eye. The monsters and kids discover the importance of friendship and celebrating what makes each of us different and unique.

Students will learn the basics of acting, singing, improv and stagecraft as well as teamwork, acceptance and family.

Two performances will be held the weekend of April 30.

The cost of the program is $349 tuition plus a $25 registration fee per student. Sibling discounts are available as well as payment plans. Some scholarships are available through the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

To register your student or for more information call (661) 799-2702 or email jennifer@canyontheatre.org.

Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321. Visit Canyon Theater Guild.

