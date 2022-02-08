header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 8
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Canyon Theatre Guild to Offer After School Youth Theater Workshop
| Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022

The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall will offer an after-school youth theater workshop Feb. 15 to April 28 for children ages 8 to 17. The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

The workshop will include a production of a new musical comedy “We are Monsters.” The play follows human kids into a monster cabaret filled with quirky monster characters. The adventurous humans uncover vegetarian vampires and rock n’ roll werewolves, gradually realizing there may be more to these monsters than meets the eye. The monsters and kids discover the importance of friendship and celebrating what makes each of us different and unique.

Students will learn the basics of acting, singing, improv and stagecraft as well as teamwork, acceptance and family.

Two performances will be held the weekend of April 30.

The cost of the program is $349 tuition plus a $25 registration fee per student. Sibling discounts are available as well as payment plans. Some scholarships are available through the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

To register your student or for more information call (661) 799-2702 or email jennifer@canyontheatre.org.
Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321. Visit Canyon Theater Guild.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide

Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Feb. 8 two scholarship contests sponsored by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus for the 2022 remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.
FULL STORY...

Canyon Theatre Guild to Offer After School Youth Theater Workshop

Canyon Theatre Guild to Offer After School Youth Theater Workshop
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall will offer an after-school youth theater workshop Feb. 15 to April 28 for children ages 8 to 17. The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:45 p.m. to:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time

Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
In partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that tennis courts at four campuses are now open to the public on weekdays through the end of May 2022.
FULL STORY...

Glenn Miller Orchestra Coming to West Ranch High School

Glenn Miller Orchestra Coming to West Ranch High School
Thursday, Feb 3, 2022
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing into the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only event to be held at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 9: Sixth Annual ‘Many Families One Community’ Family Resource Fair

Feb. 9: Sixth Annual ‘Many Families One Community’ Family Resource Fair
Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022
Sulphur Springs Union School District and William S. Hart Union High School District are coming together to bring resources to school families through the “Many Families One Community” Family Resource Fair virtual event over Zoom.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Surge Continues to Decline
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths and 4,198 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 70,446 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Surge Continues to Decline
Feb. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting and public hearing via Zoom Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.
Feb. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Feb. 8 two scholarship contests sponsored by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus for the 2022 remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide
Feb. 14: Murder Mystery Valentine’s Dinner at Le Chene
Le Chene invites guests to celebrate Valentine's Day with an evening of food, wine, laughter and audience participation. The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater by Sharpo! will offer guests a unique Valentine's Day experience.
Feb. 14: Murder Mystery Valentine’s Dinner at Le Chene
Canyon Theatre Guild to Offer After School Youth Theater Workshop
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall will offer an after-school youth theater workshop Feb. 15 to April 28 for children ages 8 to 17. The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:45 p.m. to:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Canyon Theatre Guild to Offer After School Youth Theater Workshop
Family Promise of SCV Launches ‘Building Hope’ Fundraiser
February is “For the Love of Family” month at Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit organization serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley area. The agency has launched the Building Hope Paver Dedication Project and invites the community to join the effort to build a path towards keeping families together by supporting the Building Hope: Family Promise Center with customized brick and paver commemorations.
Family Promise of SCV Launches ‘Building Hope’ Fundraiser
Feb. 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
City Releases 2021 Road Rehab Improvement Data
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita’s "Road Rehab Program" uses a data-driven approach to identify and treat residential and arterial roadways throughout the city for targeted overlay or slurry seal to rehabilitate and maintain streets.
City Releases 2021 Road Rehab Improvement Data
Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applicants for lifeguards to join the Santa Clarita Aquatics program. These are seasonal positions. Interviews and testing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards
Cougars Claw Corsairs 102-92, Win Streak at Three
College of the Canyons men's basketball topped 100 points for the third time this season and pushed its current win streak to three, with an important 102-92 win over visiting Santa Monica College on Feb. 2.
Cougars Claw Corsairs 102-92, Win Streak at Three
COC SBDC Offers Free E-Commerce Webinar on Contracts, Records
The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will offer a free webinar to discuss legal issues in e-commerce, including electronic contracts, signatures and records with clients and vendors, state and federal laws, and reducing liability online.
COC SBDC Offers Free E-Commerce Webinar on Contracts, Records
Feb. 12: Legendary Herman’s Hermits to Appear at The Canyon
Legendary 1960's pop band Herman's Hermits will appear Saturday, Feb. 12 at The Canyon in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 12: Legendary Herman’s Hermits to Appear at The Canyon
Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time
In partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that tennis courts at four campuses are now open to the public on weekdays through the end of May 2022.
Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Magic Mountain Named Chamber’s Business of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2021 businesses award recipients which will be honored at the 99th Annual Awards & Installation Dinner on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Magic Mountain Named Chamber’s Business of the Year
Feb. 8: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8, beginning with a special/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 7 - Sunday, Feb. 13.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions
Monday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Henry Mayo’s Total to 216
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 216 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
Monday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Henry Mayo’s Total to 216
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Friday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths Reported by Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number to 214 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths Reported by Henry Mayo
More L.A. County Beaches Added to Warning Report
More Los Angeles County beaches have been added to the list of areas impacted due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
More L.A. County Beaches Added to Warning Report
COC Art Gallery Announces Spring Exhibitions
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present two upcoming spring exhibitions by Deborah Aschheim and Kumasi J. Barnett that focus on civic engagement, social justice and systemic racism.
COC Art Gallery Announces Spring Exhibitions
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: