Canyons Aquatic Club Donates $1,000 to SCV Veteran Services Collaborative

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 10, 2021

By Press Release

Eleven members of the Canyons Aquatic Club, along with their coaches and parents, presented the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative with a card, swim cap and a $1,000 donation for the Veteran Center on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The team held a fundraiser by selling special swim caps to enable assistance for the veterans in the Santa Clarita area.

It was a very special day for the Veteran Center, and it was great to see our young members of the Santa Clarita Valley supporting our veteran community.

About the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative

The SCVSC is a gathering of dedicated businessmen and women, non-profit organizations, and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active-duty military and their families who have given and sacrificed so much for their country.

