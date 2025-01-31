Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame

College of the Canyons athletics staff member and Pasadena City College alumnae Kim Streeter is being recognized for her contributions to the Lancers women’s basketball program with induction into the California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Streeter, who played under her maiden name Smith, will be inducted as part of the hall’s 2025 class during the annual CCCWBCA ‘Banquet of Champions’ being held Thursday, March 13, at Mt. San Antonio College in conjunction with this year’s 3C2A State Championship tournament.

Streeter currently serves as Athletic Coordinator for The Learning Center (TLC) where she works with Cougar student-athletes to help them meet their academic, athletic and career goals. Prior to arriving at Canyons, she served nearly eight years on the PCC staff as a Learning Center Coordinator.

Upon her induction, Streeter will join former PCC teammate Kinyada Johnson (2024 class) in the CCCWBCA hall of fame. The two were instrumental in helping the Lancers win the 2009 3C2A state championship, the first-ever state title in women’s sports at Pasadena.

In all, Streeter played on two Elite Eight teams as she also helped PCC advance to the state quarterfinals as sophomore in 2010. She was the team’s leading scorer that season.

Coached by current PCC head coach Joe Peron, she is the Lancers program’s fifth all-time leading scorer with 997 points as she was twice selected All-South Coast Conference and All-State Second Team in the ’09-10 season.

A 5-foot-8 guard, Streeter tied a school postseason record by scoring 35 points in a famous 2009 semifinals victory over previously undefeated and No. 1 seed Ventura, 106-93. She set a state tournament record by converting 23 of 29 free throws. She then helped the Lancers defeat San Joaquin Delta in the title game played at Fresno’s Selland Arena.

In her two seasons, she played on PCC squads that totaled 58 wins to just nine defeats. Streeter holds the PCC school records for most free throws made and attempted in a season and career.

Streeter earned a playing scholarship to NCAA Division I University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) where she played two seasons for the Miners. She was the team’s assists leader as a senior in 2011-2012 when she helped UTEP to the Conference USA championship and a 29-4 record.

An accomplished student, she was twice named to the conference’s academic honor roll. She earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts at UTEP and then a master’s in physical education/sports management at Azusa Pacific University.

