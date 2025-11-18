Canyons Claims Conference Title, Headed Back to Postseason

College of the Canyons women’s soccer finished the regular season as co-champions of the Western State Conference, South Division and is headed to the postseason for a 14th consecutive season under head coach Justin Lundin.

No. 5 Canyons (15-3-2) will host a 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoff match at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, with its opponent to be determined based on opening round results.

The postseason officially gets underway on Wednesday, Nov. 19, with No. 12 Golden West College (11-4-6) hosting No. 21 West L.A. College at 2 p.m. The winner of that match then moves on to face the Cougars.

Canyons finished the regular season as co-conference champions, sharing that title with Santa Monica College (13-5-3). Both teams shared identical records of 9-3-2 in conference play, with COC holding the edge in head-to-head play, having defeated SMC on Oct. 10, before playing to a scoreless draw vs. the Corsairs on Nov. 4.

The Cougars started the season with a 9-0 record and suffered just one loss across the first 13 outings. COC also went unbeaten in its final four contests, posting three wins and the draw vs. Santa Monica.

Canyons had its final regular season match, a non-conference meeting vs. Ventura College on Nov. 14, cancelled due to inclement weather.

The Cougars did not meet Golden West during the 2025 campaign but twice faced conference opponent West L.A. College. COC split its season series with the Wildcats after recording a 2-1 home win on Halloween.

Lundin is leading the Cougars into the postseason for the 14th consecutive year (2011-2025). Canyons did not compete in 2020 due to cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, Canyons has played in the postseason on 18 occasions dating back to the program’s inception in 1998.

Last season, the No. 13 seed Cougars lost in the opening round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs by a 3-1 score to No. 20 Miramar College.

General admission to Saturday’s playoff match is $12 for adults and $8 for seniors over 60 and children under 12.

Saturday’s match will also be broadcast to fans free of charge via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network.

The 2025 Southern California Regional Tournament begins Nov. 19, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 29. Two teams will advance from the SoCal Regional bracket to the 3C2A State Championship showdown Dec. 5-7 at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

A full SoCal Regional bracket is included here.

