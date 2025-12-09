Canyons Comes Back in 76-72 Road Win Over Desert

The Cougars men’s basketball team was able to overcome an 11-point half-time deficit to push past host College of the Desert by a 76-72 final score on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Canyons (4-4) saw four players finish in double figures as freshman Julius Washington led all scorers with 19 points alongside nine rebounds and five assists. He also added a block and a steal on the defensive end.

COC starter Dwayne Boston Jr. added 16 points and six boards, while Thomas Pickens came off the bench to lead the Cougars’ reserves with 14 points. Wyatt Wilson finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and a team-high seven assists.

Desert (3-7) built a 40-29 lead heading into halftime as the Roadrunners converted on five three-point attempts and combined to shoot better than 44 percent in the period. COD had four starters finish in double figures, led by De’miem King’s 17-point effort.

The Cougars shot just under 57 percent in the second half, with Pickens pouring in all his 14 points down the stretch. COC also connected on four three-pointers in the second half to help get back into the game.

Canyons outrebounded the Roadrunners 51-38 in the game with the Cougars pulling down 16 boards on the offensive end.

Up next, Canyons travels to meet L.A. City College in a 5 p.m. tip off on Wednesday, Dec. 10, in the second of four consecutive road tilts.

