Canyons Comes Back in 76-72 Road Win Over Desert

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita City Council conducted its annual council reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9 and, as expected, elevated Laurene Weste, current Mayor Pro Tem to the position of Mayor for the 2026 term.
|
In a significant step towards enhancing safety and accountability within the Los Angeles County Jails, Sheriff Robert G. Luna, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has announced the implementation of Body-Worn Cameras in the Custody Division during a press conference held on Wednesday, Dec. 3.
|
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival will conclude its milestone fifth annual festival on Sunday, Dec. 14, with the highly anticipated premiere of "Respect the Duck," a new docudrama filmed during the 2023 festival.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use Dec. 14-22, while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the agency’s imported water supply.
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Cougars men's basketball team was able to overcome an 11-point half-time deficit to push past host College of the Desert by a 76-72 final score on Saturday, Dec. 6.
|
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Dr. Mitchell Coleman as the organization’s Executive Director, effective immediately.
|
College of the Canyons women's basketball ended up on the wrong end of a pair of losses during the inaugural "Canyon Crossover" event held Dec. 5-6 at the Cougar Cage.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team won its second GSAC game in as many tries Saturday, Dec. 6 against La Sierra by a score of 99-67 in Riverside.
|
Chloe Auble scored 25 points and hit six three-pointers in The Master's University women's basketball's 85-60 win over La Sierra Saturday, Dec. 6 in Riverside.
|
1983
- U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene
(R)]
|
There are still spots available for winter workshops and classes at ARTree Community Arts Center.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a Special Meeting in closed session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9 at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The council will meet in closed session to confer with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation.
|
The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. This will be the annual organizational meeting for the Hart Board to elect new board officers.
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 9, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
|
Once again, The Hollywood Reporter has named California State University, Northridge one of the top 20 music schools in the world.
|
A Special Meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 10.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
|
The California Department of Public Health is issuing an advisory following a recent outbreak of amatoxin poisoning linked to the consumption of wild, foraged mushrooms.
|
The Master's University women's volleyball team needed a win in the final match of pool play to keep its season alive. It fell short in four sets.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 14.
|
Mission Opera will present a production of “Amahl And The Night Visitors” at various locations in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Quincy Phillips had 22 points and Brayden Miner drained a three-pointer in the final minute to lift TMU over OUAZ and win its first GSAC game by a score of 75-72 on Thursday, Dec. 4 in Santa Clarita.
|
The Master's University women's basketball team took down the OUAZ Spirit in dominant fashion in their GSAC opener, 75-40 Thursday, Dec. 4 in Santa Clarita.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.