Canyons Concludes Season at 3C2A Singles & Doubles Tourney

College of the Canyons women’s tennis concluded its season at the 3C2A Singles & Doubles Championships, with Estrella Segura, Baylee Renfro, Frankie Spadoni and Nadia Godoy-Ortega all earning competing at the annual championship event.

The competition was held April 24-26, in multiple locations throughout the region.

Segura, playing as COC’s No. 1 singles entrant, received an opening-round bye before falling in her second-round matchup vs. Johanna Schroeder of Foothill College (2-6, 1-6).

Renfro also received an opening round bye, then played to a three-set victory over Nikka Besch-Lobastov of Cabrillo College (6-3, 4-6, 6-1). The following day Renfro was defeated in her matchup vs. Mebuki Kitakuni of Orange Coast College (0-6, 0-6).

Segura finished the year 5-14 while primarily playing from the No. 1 position. Renfro compiled a 11-9 record as the No. 2 singles player, with a handful of starts coming from the No. 1 slot.

In doubles play Segura and Renfro teamed for a second-round victory over the pairing of Summer Herrere and Mia Orosco from College of the Sequoias (6-4, 6-0). The duo had received an opening-round bye. However, their run came to an end with a loss to Jordyn Sundberg and Schroeder from Foothill College (4-6, 3-6).

Segura and Renfro end the 2025 season with a combined record of 7-10 in doubles play, including postseason action.

Frankie Spadoni and Nadia Godoy-Ortega were defeated in their first outing, suffering a loss to Kristina Gazaryan and Ruth Herrera-Flores of West Valley College (1-6, 2-6).

Spadoni and Godoy-Ortega dropped to 1-1 as a pairing for the season.

