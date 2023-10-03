Canyons Continues to Lead WSC Standings

Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023

By College of the Canyons

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons finished first at a conference event for the fourth time this season to remain at the top of the Western State Conference standings after its round at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, Oct. 2.

Canyons had three players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings while carding a four-player score of 348. That mark led runner-up Santa Barbara City College (360) and third-place Moorpark College (366) across the top-three spots.

Motoko Shimoji finished second in the individual standings with her round of 78 and has now finished either first or second in four conference events this season.

Flora Peugnet shot a round of 86 to tie for the No. 5 spot in the field. The sophomore has finished no lower than seventh in any event this year.

Brooke Maxwell provided the Lady Cougars with a big boost on Monday, shooting a score of 89 to tie for the tourney’s No. 8 position. Maxwell’s round was her second-lowest score thus far, and represented the second time she has finished in the top-eight of a WSC event.

Nisha Gaulke was the final scoring player for Canyons, taking a score of 95 to finish in a four-way tie for 17th place.

Elena Ortuno-Montalban was 21st overall with her score of 97 and Linnéa Nilsson took 24th after finishing the day at 109, but both had their scores dropped from the final team tally.

Isabella Olives-Lowell of Citrus College was named the event medalist with a round of 76.

Canyons was the only school to have multiple players finish in the top-six of the individual field.

COC will next compete at the non-conference Central Coast Classic Oct. 9-10 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (348) 2. Santa Barbara (360) 3. Moorpark (366) 4. Bakersfield (380) 5. Antelope Valley (413) 6. Allan Hancock (419) 7. Citrus (458)

Canyons Individual Scores

Motoko Shimoji (78 – 2nd); Flora Peugnet (86 – T5th); Brooke Maxwell (89 – T8th); Nisha Gaulke (95 – T17th); Elena Ortuno-Montalban (97– 21st); Linnéa Nilsson (109 – 24th)

Field Individual Standings (Top-30)

1 – 76 – Isabella Olivas-Lowell (CIT)

2 – 78 – Motoko Shimoji (COC); Maci Mills (BC)

4 – 85 – Lisette Orelana (MP)

5 – 86 – Flora Peugnet (COC); Taylor Waters (AVC)

7 – 88 – Megan Duncan (SBCC)

8 – 89 – Brooke Maxwell (COC); Sophie McCoy (SBCC)

10 – 90 – Terry Muller (AVC); Jaidyn Eldridge (BC)

12 – 92 – Allie Crone (MP)

13 – 93 – Kimberley Luby (SBCC)

14 – 94 – Kariss Whitford (AHC); Devin Middleton (MP); Taylor Eldridge (BC)

17 – 95 – Nisha Gaulke (COC); Danica Black (AHC); Emily Ruiz (SBCC); McKayla Low (MP)

21 – 97 – Elena Ortuno-Montalban

22 – 100 – Amaya Uriquidez (SBCC)

23 – 106 – Aleiyah Gonzalez (AVC)

24 – 109 – Linnéa Nilsson (COC)

25 – 110 – Lauren Pigott (MP)

26 – 111 – Khole Branch (AHC)

27 – 113 – Sarah Baltimore (AVC)

28 – 115 – Cora Averweg (CIT)

29 – 118 – Ella Arce (SBCC); Abigail McNutt (BC)

