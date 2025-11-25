Canyons Cross Country Caps Season at 3C2A State Championship Meet

College of the Canyons cross country capped its 2025 campaign by seeing both its men’s and women’s teams compete at the 3C2A State Championship meet at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 22.

COC’s women’s team placed 15th in the field of 23 competing programs from across the state, led by sophomore Victoria Jamison, who placed 20th overall at a time of 18:55.13. That result ranked Jamison second among runners from the Western State Conference.

Canyons also received points from Lilianna Moreira (93rd–20:40.67), Alyssa Arriaga (100th – 20:46.91), Jazlene Herreres (104th – 20:59.29) and Ruby Salazar (138th – 22:16.18) as its five scoring runners.

Andrea Fernandez (146th – 22:38.80) and Giselle Ruiz (153rd-23:11.95) also competed for the Cougars at the state meet.

Mt. San Antonio College (50) was crowned the state champion ahead of Orange Coast College (115) and San Diego Mesa College (149) in the top three positions. Maya Natarajan (17:40.18) of Moorpark College won the individual state title.

On the men’s side it was COC freshman Josue Lopez placing 54th in the field of nearly 200 runners after posting a time of 21:21.47.

Alejandro Cueto (115th – 22:09.52), Spencer Easterbrook (145th – 22:40.47), Carlos Villa Moreno (155th – 22:54.17) and Nathan Parras (161st – 23:03.55) represented the next four scoring runners for the Cougars.

Cody Shirley (168th – 23:21.63) and Noah Flores (186th-24:2.56) ran for COC but had their times scratched from the final team total.

Cuyamaca College (90 won the men’s state championship followed by Mt. SAC (98) as runner up and Riverside City College (154) in the top three. Weston Greenelsh (19:50.91) of Cuesta College was the men’s individual champion.

The Cougars men’s and women’s programs were both competing at the 3C2A State Championship meet for the third straight year.

Prior to the state meet COC’s women’s team finished runner-up in WSC before placing fifth at the 3C2A SoCal Championship meet. The Canyons men’s team took sixth in the conference and was 16th at the regional championships.

Women’s Results (5K):

V. Jamison (20th –18:55.13); L. Moreira (93rd–20:40.67); A. Arriaga (100th – 20:46.91); J. Herreres (104th – 20:59.29); R. Salazar (138th – 22:16.18); A. Fernandez (146th – 22:38.80); G. Ruiz (153rd-23:11.95}

Men’s Results (4-mile)

J. Lopez (54th-21:21.47); A Cueto (115th – 22:09.52); S. Easterbrook (145th – 22:40.47); C. Moreno (155th – 22:54.17); N. Parras (161st – 23:03.55); C. Shirley (168th – 23:21.63); N. Flores (186th-24:2.56)

