October 14
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher
Bob Walk
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
| Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025

College of the Canyons cross country saw both its teams perform well at the Manny Bautista College Open held at Naval Training Center Park in San Diego on Friday, Oct. 10.

The meet, hosted by San Diego Mesa College, provided the Cougars with an early look at the course that will host the 3C2A Southern California Championships next month.

COC’s women’s team took fifth in the overall standings but was fourth among the 19 California community college programs entered in the race.

Canyons was once again paced by sophomore Victoria Jamison who placed sixth with a time of 19:02.97. Earlier in the week Jamison, who has run to victory at four meets this season, was named the 5CTCA SoCal Runner of the Week award.

Lilianna Moreira was next for the Cougars at 20:49.94 to place the sophomore 49th. Freshman Jazlene Herreres took 55th in the field of more than 180 runners at a time of 20:59.89.

Alyssa Arriaga (68th/21:29.87) and Ruby Salazar (81st/21:49.51) finalized the scoring for Canyons.

Mt. San Antonio College swept the meet finishing with 49 points on the women’s side. Orange Coast College (102), San Diego Mesa (115), Point Loma Nazarene University (168) and Canyons (197) rounded out the top five.

That team result also ranked as the top finish among the seven Western State Conference programs entered in the event.

On the men’s side, Canyons finished ninth among the 23 team entries. The Cougars were also third among WSC schools.

Event winner Mt. SAC (60) was trailed by Cerritos College (64), Riverside City College (97), San Diego Mesa (128) and San Bernardino Valley College (149) in the top five spots.

L.A. Harbor College (198), Cuesta College (228), Glendale College (269), Canyons (286) and Orange Coast (294) filled out the top 10.

COC freshmen Spencer Easterbrook led the way with time of 21:51 to finish 42nd overall.

Alejandro Cueto was next, just a few paces behind, after finishing the four-mile course in 21:53.50, good for 44th.

Josue Lopez was next, taking 59th in the field of nearly 200 entered runners at a time of 22:07.70.

Nathan Parras (78th/22:37.54) and Carlos Villa Moreno (90th/22:50) also scored for the Cougars.

Canyons next competes at the WSC Championships being held Friday, Oct. 24, at Santa Monica College.

Women’s Results (5K):
V. Jamison (6th –19:02.7); L. Moreira (49th–20:49.94); Herreres (55th – 20:59.89); A. Arriaga (68th – 21:29.87); R. Salazar (81st – 21:49.51); A. Fernandez (104th – 22:47.40); G. Ruiz (109th-23:04.76)

Men’s Results (4-mile)
S. Easterbrook (42nd – 21:51); A. Cueto (44th-21:53.50); J. Lopez (59th-22:07.70); N. Parras (78th – 22:37.54); C. Moreno (90th – 22:50); C. Shirley (114th – 23:36.90)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
