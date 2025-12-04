Canyons Cross Country Teams Combine for 10 All-WSC Selections

College of the Canyons cross country had a combined 10 student-athletes earn All-Western State Conference honors for the 2025 season, with all seven members of the women’s team earning recognition.

All-conference selections were based on individual performances at the WSC Championship meet held at Arroyo Vista Park in Moorpark on Oct. 24.

COC sophomore Victoria Jamison was joined by freshman Jazlene Herreres and Lilianna Moreira in earning All-WSC First-Team honors.

Jamison placed third overall at the conference championships with a time of 18:50.4. Herreres checked in at 20:37.8 with Moreira close behind at 20:42 as the duo finished 13th and 14th, respectively.

Alyssa Arriaga was an All-WSC Second-Team honoree after the sophomore placed 16th at a pace of 20:52.6.

Canyons freshmen Ruby Salazar and Andrea Fernandez and sophomore Giselle Ruiz were each recognized as Honorable Mention selections.

Salazar clocked a time of 22:09.3 to take 31st in the field of 68 runners, with Fernandez next at 22:13.7 in 33rd and Ruiz rounding things out in 34th at 22:16.2.

COC’s women’s team finished runner-up in the WSC standings before advancing to the 3C2A Southern California Championships in November, where the Cougars placed sixth. At the 3C2A State Championship meet Canyons took 15th in the team standings with Jamison placing 20th in the individual standings.

The Cougars’ men’s team featured three all-conference selections.

COC freshmen Alejandro Cueto and Josue Lopez were both First-Team honorees.

Lopez completed the four-mile course with a posted time of 20:55.8 to place fifth overall. Cueto completed the course in 21:04.2 to slot into the seventh-place position.

Sophomore Nathan Parras was an Honorable Mention selection after placing 32nd at a time of 22:15.9.

Canyons placed sixth in the team standings at the WSC Championships followed by a 16th place result at the 3C2A SoCal Championship meet. The 2025 campaign ended with the men’ squad finishing 19th at the 3C2A State Championship meet.

The Cougars men’s and women’s programs were both competing at the 3C2A State Championship meet for the third straight year.

