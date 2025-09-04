Canyons Cross Country Teams Finish Top-Three, Jamison Gets Victory

College of the Canyons sophomore Victoria Jamison won the annual San Diego Cross Country Kickoff event on Friday, Aug. 29 to begin the 2025 season, leading the way as the Cougars’ women’s team finished second and the men’s squad took third in the team standings.

Jamison, the returning all-Western State Conference runner out of Saugus High School, clocked a time of 12:20 on the two-mile course at Harry Griffen Park to easily win the event. Her time bested the runner-up in the field, Kianna Zerehgar of Saddleback College, by 1:26.

As a team, Canyons (43) finished second behind San Bernardino Valley College (36). Saddleback (45) was third with Southwestern College (103) rounding out the field.

COC sophomore Lilianna Moreira was next for the Cougars with a time of 14:50, good for seventh in the field of 34 runners.

Freshmen Ruby Salazar (12th/15:15) and Jazlene Herreres (14th/15:22) were next to score for COC. The duo out of Canyon High School placed just ahead of sophomore Alyssa Arriaga (18th/15:46).

On the men’s side, it was freshman and Hart High School grad Alejandro Cueto finishing the 5,000m course in 16:42 to finish fourth in the field of more than 75 runners. Ivan Guzman of event host Cuyamaca College won the men’s race at a time of 15:59.

The Cougars entered 11 participants on the men’s side with freshmen Josue Lopez (15th/17:23) of Hart, Spencer Easterbrook (22nd/17:58) of Saugus High School, Noah Flores (28th/18:38) of Valencia High School and sophomore Nathan Parras (29th/18:50) of Canyon High School forming an all-Santa Clarita Valley scoring team for COC.

Canyons also saw freshmen Cody Shirley (37th/19:28), Nick Sawyer (41st/19:49), Neil Aspert (45th/19:56), Carlos Villa Moreno (49th/20:10), Josh Smith (51st/20:17) and Jacob Franco (55th/20:36) begin the 2025 campaign.

San Bernardino Valley (29) and Cuyamaca (36) led the men’s team standings followed by Canyons (85) in third place. Fullerton College (119), Southwestern (124) and Saddleback (153) rounded out the six-team field.

Canyons will next run at the Crush Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Women’s Results (2-mile):

V. Jamison (1st – 12:20); L. Moreira (7th – 14:50); R. Salazar (12th – 15:15); J. Herreres (14th – 15:22); A. Arriaga (18th – 15:46)

Men’s Results (3.1 mile)

A. Cueto (4th – 16:42); J. Lopez (15th – 17:23); S. Easterbrook (22nd – 17:58); N. Flores (28th – 18:38); N. Parras (29th – 18:50); C. Shirley (37th – 19:28); N. Sawyer (41st -19:49); N. Aspert (45th – 19:56); C. Moreno (49th – 20:10); J. Smith (51st – 20:17); J. Franco (55th – 20:36).

Stay up to date on all this season's action by COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

