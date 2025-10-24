Canyons Cruises in 9-0 Win Over Glendale College

No. 6 College of the Canyons women’s soccer scored a season-high nine goals in shutting out Glendale College at home on Tuesday night, Oct. 21.

Canyons (12-1-1, 6-1-1) quickly gained an advantage over the Vaqueros (0-11-3, 0-8) who were playing short-handed.

The Cougars needed just under two minutes to put a goal on the board, with sophomore Bailey Williamson quickly carrying a ball into the box and beating the keeper to take a 1-0 advantage.

Williamson scored again in the eighth minute, this time off an assist from Judy Zapata, and later completed the hat trick with another score in the 23rd minute. By that time Canyons had built a 4-0 lead, with Gisele Saravia‘s goal in the 14th minute, which coincidently included an assist from Williamson.

The scoring barrage brought Williamson’s scoring totals to 10 goals to go with eight assists.

Lexi Friedrich and Ashley Folgar scored in the 34th and 37th minutes, respectively, with Folgar’s goal coming off an assist from Leila Sadra.

Sadra would also score in the 38th minute to close out a one-sided opening half for the Cougars.

COC freshman Abril Garcia started in goal and was eventually credited with her first win of the season.

Canyons netted two more goals in the second half with Jocelyn Barba scoring her first of the year in the 69th minute, and Kennedy Crone finishing things off with a final goal, assisted by Folgar, early in the 73rd minute for the 9-0 final score.

Glendale goalkeeper Liliana Reynoso registered eight saves in the losing effort.

The Cougars next travel to Citrus College at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, for another conference match.

COC is currently the No. 6 ranked team in the state and leads the Western State Conference, South Division standings.

