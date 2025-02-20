header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
February 20
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Canyons Dealt 52-51 Loss in Home Finale
| Thursday, Feb 20, 2025

College of the Canyons women’s basketball did its very best to secure victory in its final game at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday, Feb. 18 but instead emerged from the contest on the wrong side of a 52-51 result vs. Santa Monica College.

Canyons (4-23, 0-13) led the contest for much of the early going, opening an eight-point first quarter lead but entered halftime trailing 27-26 following a second quarter run from the Corsairs (6-18, 2-11).

The Cougars were looking to snap a streak of futility that has run through the conference portion of their schedule and also included a 75-70 overtime loss to Santa Monica in late January.

COC had built a 42-39 advantage after a big third quarter output from Vivianna Alvarado, who scored 10 points in the frame, including a pair of three pointers. She finished the game with a team-best 17 points.

Alisa Saradin battled for 16 rebounds and scored 13 points alongside four assists. Mia Ceja and Jazmin Bolanos each had seven points, with Bolanos leading the reserve unit.

Ceja’s stat line also featured five rebounds and three assists but did not include a single foul shot attempt, despite her playing all 40 minutes in the game and logging 16 shot attempts, with four coming in the pivotal fourth quarter.

Santa Monica was able to seal the victory in the final 15 seconds following a key sequence from Corsairs’ leading scorer Maya Stokes, who finished the contest with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Already leading 50-49 with 15 seconds remaining, Stokes came up with one of her five steals in the game and converted on a layup extending the lead to three points. Following a COC timeout, Ceja’s long-range jumper missed the mark. Jenny Sanchez was there for the put back as time expired, but it wasn’t enough

Canyons closes the season Friday, Feb. 21 at Bakersfield College. Game time is set for 5 p.m

 

Stay up to date on all this season's action by COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
