Canyons Divers Provide Points at Season-Opening Larry Baratte Invite

College of the Canyons swimming competed at the annual Larry Baratte Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 7 with the season-opening meet also serving as the Western State Conference preview event.

The Cougars made a splash in the dive events, with sophomore Nicole Lerma taking first in the women’s 1m event and second in the 3m, and COC freshman Bretton Williams finishing runner up in the men’s 1m.

Lerma’s score of 140.95 in the 1m topped the field of 10 with Raylee Anderson of Cuesta College taking second at 129.60. In the 3m Lerma at 127.35 trailed only Kelly Churchill (138.40) of Ventura.

As the lone entry for the Cougars’ women’s side, Lerma’s point total (37) for the singular dive event placed Canyons ninth in the field of 10 schools. Santa Barbara City College (526) won the meet with L.A. Valley College (461) second and Cuesta in third (431).

Williams turned in the top result for COC’s men’s team, followed by Xuanhao Guo‘s pair of top-10 finishes as the Cougars entered just nine events on the day.

Guo placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.43) and 10th in the 100-yard IM (1:02.98).

George Garibay also competed for Canyons with his top finish coming in the 100-yard backstroke in 18th place (1:12.95).

The Cougars (54) finished eighth in the field of nine competing schools. Cuesta (465), Ventura (361) and Allan Hancock College (299) took the top three spots.

Canyons will next compete Friday, Feb. 20, at the WSC meet hosted by L.A. Valley College.

