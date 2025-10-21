Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield

The College of the Canyons and Bakersfield College men’s soccer teams played a scoreless first half before the Cougars eventually fell in a 2-1 result at the COC soccer facility on Friday, Oct. 17.

Canyons (3-7-3, 1-2) scored in the 80th minute to get on the board but was not able to come all the way back in such a short span.

COC freshman Carlos Mendez netted his fourth goal of the season and was assisted by Andrew Sorto on the scoring play.

The Cougars kept the Renegades scoreless through the first 45 minutes behind a strong backline and the play of goalkeeper David Zendejas, who started and recorded a save in the first half.

Bakersfield (8-3-3, 2-0) broke through early in the second half with a goal from Billie Vanegas in the 47th minute to move ahead at 1-0. The Renegades then doubled their advantage in the 78th minute on an unassisted goal by Luis Gil.

The Canyons attack was marked for 12 shots in the match with seven coming on goal. Bakersfield earned seven corner kicks compared to six for the Cougars.

