Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield

The College of the Canyons and Bakersfield College men's soccer teams played a scoreless first half before the Cougars eventually fell in a 2-1 result at the COC soccer facility on Friday, Oct. 17.
2007
- Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 22, with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. to discuss district WI-FI and a new payroll system.
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of Trick or Treat Village this October, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for its "Reflections" Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Oct. 26.
College of the Canyons women's volleyball worked quickly in earning a 3-0 conference win over visiting West L.A. College at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Oct 15 behind a balanced attack that saw 12 players score points. Set scores were 25-11, 25-10, 25-10.
The Santa Clarita Valley did well last week in football with six wins overall, including Hart, Valencia, West Ranch, SCCS, Trinity and COC. But the big news is the big battle to come this week when Hart meets Valencia for the Foothill League Championship.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 26.
The Santa Clarita Public Library has hit the road, literally, with the Library Express, a mobile extension of the Libraries designed to bring books, technology and learning opportunities directly to residents across the city.
1873
- Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story
1945
- Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story
1876
- Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story
California Institute of the Arts has announced the launch of its Bachelor of Fine Arts program in Creative Computing, which will enroll its first students in the fall of 2026.
The Santa Clarita Valley has a variety of places to find your perfect Halloween pumpkin.
1837
- Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, has announced the appointment of Gary Smith to its board of trustees.
Award-winning Western Music artist Dave Stamey returns to Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Sunday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m.
In recognition of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ motion proclaiming Oct. 15, as “L.A. Found Day,” the Aging & Disabilities Department invites the public to a special webinar, Honoring the Journey: How L.A. Found is Changing Lives.
Celebrating culture is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring people together, preserve traditions and strengthen our sense of community.
I am deeply concerned about the looming cliff facing many of our vulnerable families and children if federal funds are not secured by the end of this month.
