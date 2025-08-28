Canyons Downs Cypress, Earns Split at PCC Tri-Tourney

College of the Canyons women’s volleyball earned a season-opening victory over Cypress College as part of a 1-1 split Aug. 22 at the Pasadena City College Tri-Tourney.

Canyons (1-1) secured the 3-2 (18-25, 25-11, 25-17, 19-25, 15-9) win over Cypress (0-2) behind a team-high 11 kills from sophomore Savannah Anaya.

The Cougars rattled off a pair of dominating set victories in the second and third frames, then hung on to outlast the Chargers down the stretch.

The COC attack featured points from a variety of areas, with Sofia Miranda finishing the match with nine kills, while Landon Poirier, Allison Wieckowski and Madison Andrews each added six kills to the total.

Morgan Dumlao helped set the pace with 22 assists alongside five aces, while Jazmine Muñoz chipped in with 11 assists and an ace of her own.

In all, Canyons totaled 15 aces in the match. Amey Nono registered four, with Addison DeGard and Sofia Miranda both finishing with a pair.

Defensively, DeGard led the squad with 12 digs and Miranda was next with nine. Poirier, Andrews and Katelyn Nelson each recorded three block assists.

Cypress hit just .103 for the match with Canyons finishing at a .243 clip. The Chargers received a game-high 13 kills from Addison Riddle.

The Cougars ended the day with a 3-1 (19-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22) loss to host Pasadena City (2-0).

This time it was Miranda leading the way with 12 kills, followed by Nelson who finished at 10 while hitting .562 in the match.

Nelson also added a team-high six digs, two blocks and three block assists to round out her stat line.

Nono added two more aces on the day, while Dumlao continued with 21 more assists.

Despite a convincing first set in which COC emerged at 25-19, Pasadena was able to seize control in the middle rounds with a pair of double-digit set victories. Canyons kept it close in the final set before eventually taking the loss.

