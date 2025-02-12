Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura

College of the Canyons women’s tennis began Western State Conference play by claiming its first victory, a 5-4 result over visiting Ventura College on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Cougar Courts.

Canyons (1-3, 1-0) was making its return to play after seeing back-to-back matches postponed due to inclement weather. The team had been scheduled to open its conference schedule Feb. 6, vs. Antelope Valley College, but instead did so against the Pirates.

In doubles action the pairing of Estrella Segura and Baylee Renfro won a second straight match from the No. 1 position. Elsewhere it was the No. 3 duo of Terri Admiraal and Leilani Figalan earning another doubles point.

Baylee Renfro, who took home Jersey Mike’s Student-Athlete of the Week honors earlier this month, was first to put Canyons on the board in singles play. Renfro’s victory from the No. 2 spot improved her season record to 2-2.

Frankie Spadoni also emerged victorious after winning a tiebreaker in the first set and then quickly finishing things off to earn another singles point. The No. 5 singles win was Spadoni’s first of the year.

Izzy Leifeit made her singles debut and responded with a win from the No. 6 slot, helping COC to the homecourt victory.

Canyons will next host conference opponent Glendale College at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, with that match scheduled to be live streamed to fans free of charge on the Cougars Sports Network, weather permitting.

