Canyons Falls 58-14 at No. 1 Golden West

College of the Canyons football kept things close through the opening quarter before No. 1 Golden West flexed its muscles on the way to a 58-14 final score on Nov. 1.

The Cougars (3-6, 3-3) scored their first points on a 58-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jazel Riley IV that cut into a 14-point Rustlers’ advantage at 14-7 after the Dylan Gomez PAT.

Golden West (9-0, 6-0) had scored on its opening possession on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Kauna’oa Kamakawiwo’ole to Dom Thompson. Two plays later it was Brandon Soleau intercepting Riley and returning it 36 yards for the pick-six and 14-0 lead.

Riley was intercepted twice in the game, with his second pick returned to the COC one-yard line. He finished the game 8-of-15 for 46 yards and the long touchdown run while sharing time under center with Braden Luedeker.

From there, Golden West running back Aaron Mitchell found the end zone on a one-yard run for the home team. The ensuing PAT failed to leave the score at 20-7.

By halftime the Rustlers, who entered the contest as the No. 1 ranked team in the state, sharing that designation with Ventura College, had built a 37-7 advantage.

Canyons scored again late in the game with Luedeker finding Gregory Stagnaro for an 11-yard touchdown pass before Justin Assadi‘s PAT attempt moved the score to 58-14.

Luedeker finished seven-for-seven for 91 yards and the one touchdown. Jomar Adams led Cougars receivers with two catches for 48 yards. Riley was the team’s leading rusher with 63 yards.

Kamakawiwo’ole tossed three touchdowns for the Rustlers ending the day 11-of-14 for 107 yards. Ardwon Morris and Kalen Montgomery also rushed for touchdowns in the game for a Golden West side that repeatedly took advantage of a short field.

Charles Milner recorded the lone sack for Canyons, while Mylan Walker led with six total tackles. Adonte Medley also had five total tackles in the game.

The Cougars close out the season Saturday, Nov. 8, in a matchup vs. Bakersfield College. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. with that game being broadcast to fans free of charge on the Cougars Sports Network.

