November 6
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Canyons Falls 58-14 at No. 1 Golden West
| Thursday, Nov 6, 2025

College of the Canyons football kept things close through the opening quarter before No. 1 Golden West flexed its muscles on the way to a 58-14 final score on Nov. 1.

The Cougars (3-6, 3-3) scored their first points on a 58-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jazel Riley IV that cut into a 14-point Rustlers’ advantage at 14-7 after the Dylan Gomez PAT.

Golden West (9-0, 6-0) had scored on its opening possession on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Kauna’oa Kamakawiwo’ole to Dom Thompson. Two plays later it was Brandon Soleau intercepting Riley and returning it 36 yards for the pick-six and 14-0 lead.

Riley was intercepted twice in the game, with his second pick returned to the COC one-yard line. He finished the game 8-of-15 for 46 yards and the long touchdown run while sharing time under center with Braden Luedeker.

From there, Golden West running back Aaron Mitchell found the end zone on a one-yard run for the home team. The ensuing PAT failed to leave the score at 20-7.

By halftime the Rustlers, who entered the contest as the No. 1 ranked team in the state, sharing that designation with Ventura College, had built a 37-7 advantage.

Canyons scored again late in the game with Luedeker finding Gregory Stagnaro for an 11-yard touchdown pass before Justin Assadi‘s PAT attempt moved the score to 58-14.

Luedeker finished seven-for-seven for 91 yards and the one touchdown. Jomar Adams led Cougars receivers with two catches for 48 yards. Riley was the team’s leading rusher with 63 yards.

Kamakawiwo’ole tossed three touchdowns for the Rustlers ending the day 11-of-14 for 107 yards. Ardwon Morris and Kalen Montgomery also rushed for touchdowns in the game for a Golden West side that repeatedly took advantage of a short field.

Charles Milner recorded the lone sack for Canyons, while Mylan Walker led with six total tackles. Adonte Medley also had five total tackles in the game.

The Cougars close out the season Saturday, Nov. 8, in a matchup vs. Bakersfield College. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. with that game being broadcast to fans free of charge on the Cougars Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Schiavo Honored with Movement Champion Award at Ceremony
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, a coalition representing over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations and allied individuals, has honored Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo with the Movement Champion Award.
Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Each year, one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured events transforms Old Town Newhall into a shining display of holiday cheer.
Nov. 7-9: ARTree, SCAA Gallery Student Art Show
ARTree and Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will host a student art show, Friday, Nov. 7 - Sunday, Nov. 9 at the SCAA Gallery.
Edison Scholars Program Now Accepting Applications
High school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area, with dreams of changing the world, can now apply for a $50,000 scholarship through the Edison Scholars program
COC Named 2025 Pathway Champion
College of the Canyons has been named a 2025 Pathway Champion for excelling in Black Transfer-Level Math Success by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
NewHydrogen Files Second Patent to Protect Breakthrough Technology
NewHydrogen, Inc., the developer of ThermoLoop, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, has announced that it has jointly filed a second provisional patent application with the University of California, Santa Barbara for its innovative clean hydrogen production process.
Nov. 14: Calavera Magnet Craft Program at Valencia Library
Celebrate creativity, culture and remembrance in honor of Día de los Muertos with a bilingual calavera magnet craft program, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at the Valencia Library.
Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will again present its Festival of Trees, celebrating 23 years of holiday magic and community giving. The three-day event will take place Nov. 21–23 at the Canyon Country Community Center, transforming the space into a winter wonderland of creativity, joy and local talent.
Los Angeles Rams, Hollywood Park Launch Free S.T.E.A.M. Education Program
The Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park are calling a new play with S.T.E.A.M., launching a free interactive program to educate Los Angeles youth on career opportunities within sports and entertainment.
COC to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Program in Fall 2026
The College of the Canyons Occupational Therapy Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena
California State University, Northridge is partnering with AltadenaWILD and Outward Bound Adventures to host the ReGreen Altadena TreeFest on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 8: Phat Cat Swinger Big Band to Debut at Santa Clarita PAC
Tagged by fans as “Hollywood’s hottest little big band,” Phat Cat Swinger will play its first local show at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday night, Nov. 8.
College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project
The College of the Canyons Society of Physics and Engineering Students successfully launched a high-altitude balloon carrying a scientific payload that members designed, built, and tested over several months.
Celebrate Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control proudly celebrates Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, a time to recognize and honor the incredible staff and volunteers at our seven animal care centers who worked tirelessly to care for nearly 33,000 animals this year.
Explore the ‘Circle of Life’ at The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present “Circle of Life,” a solo photography exhibition by Jayme Sun Thomas, on view at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch (23743 Valencia Boulevard), now through Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
LAPH Confirms Second-Highest Number of Rabid Bats Ever Recorded in County  
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to stay alert after confirming 61 rabid bats so far in 2025, the second-highest total ever recorded in LA County.
Nov. 6: SUSD Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold a Special Meeting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition.
Prop. 50 Passes With More Than 60% of the Vote
The California Secretary of State reports that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, with 100% of voting districts reporting, Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with more than 60% of the votes in favor of the measure.
