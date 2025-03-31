header image

March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College
| Monday, Mar 31, 2025

College of the Canyons women’s tennis dropped its conference match at Ventura College on Thursday, March 27 by a 6-3 final score despite the Cougars accounting for an early pair of doubles points.

Canyons (4-13, 4-9) was coming off a 6-3 home win over L.A. Mission College on Tuesday March 25 as it continues to play out its Western State Conference (WSC) schedule. Ventura (9-7, 8-5) has now won five of its last six matches. COC had previously defeated Ventura in a 5-4 result back on Feb. 11.

The Cougars opened an early 2-1 advantage behind doubles victories from the No. 1 pairing of Estrella Segura and Baylee Renfro and the No. 3 duo of Em Porter and Bella Solomon. The doubles victory for Porter/Solomon was the second of the week.

The Pirates answered back in singles play by taking five of six matches.

Leilani Figalan was the lone singles winner at the No. 6 position after taking the first set 6-2, and then building a 4-2 lead before seeing her opponent retire early.

Canyons will compete in the WSC Singles & Doubles Championships hosted by Ventura College from April 1-5.

Doubles

  1. Estrella Segura/Baylee Renfro (COC) defeats Nicole Iannacone/Kira Branson (VC) — 8-3
  2. Frankie Spadoni/Izzy Leifheit (COC) loses to Lola Tennison/Chandra Padua (VC) — 2-8
  3. Em Porter/Bella Solomon (COC) defeats Dulce Contreras/Fernanda Gonzales (VC) — 8-3

Singles

  1.  Estrella Segura (COC) loses to Nicole Iannacone (VC) — 4-6, 3-6
  2.  Baylee Renfro (COC) loses to Lola Tennison (VC) — 4-6, 1-6
  3.  Frankie Spadoni  (COC) loses to Kira Branson (VC) — 0-6, 3-6
  4.  Bella Solomon (COC) loses to Chandra Padua (VC) — 4-6, 3-6
  5.  Izzy Leifheit (COC) loses to Dulce Contreras (VC) — 3-6, 2-6
  6.  Leilani Figalan (COC) defeats Fernanda Gonzales (VC) — 6-2, 4-2 (DNF)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
