Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College

College of the Canyons women’s tennis dropped its conference match at Ventura College on Thursday, March 27 by a 6-3 final score despite the Cougars accounting for an early pair of doubles points.

Canyons (4-13, 4-9) was coming off a 6-3 home win over L.A. Mission College on Tuesday March 25 as it continues to play out its Western State Conference (WSC) schedule. Ventura (9-7, 8-5) has now won five of its last six matches. COC had previously defeated Ventura in a 5-4 result back on Feb. 11.

The Cougars opened an early 2-1 advantage behind doubles victories from the No. 1 pairing of Estrella Segura and Baylee Renfro and the No. 3 duo of Em Porter and Bella Solomon. The doubles victory for Porter/Solomon was the second of the week.

The Pirates answered back in singles play by taking five of six matches.

Leilani Figalan was the lone singles winner at the No. 6 position after taking the first set 6-2, and then building a 4-2 lead before seeing her opponent retire early.

Canyons will compete in the WSC Singles & Doubles Championships hosted by Ventura College from April 1-5.

Doubles

Singles

