Canyons Features Six on All-Conference Squad

College of the Canyons softball saw six players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division awards, led by First-Team selections Jeniece Jimenez and Mia Reese.

Jimenez’ fantastic freshman campaign with the Cougars included team-highs in batting average (.397), runs (44), RBI (39), stolen bases (28), hits (50), extra-base hits (19), doubles (11), triples (six), on-base percentage (.486), and slugging percentage (.627). She also finished second on the team with 22 walks while striking out just seven times across 126 at-bats.

Reese finished just a point behind Jimenez with a .396 batting average. She also reached base at a .417 mark and slugged .490, good for third on the squad. The freshman speedster out of Canyon High School stole 22 bases and scored 27 runs with 14 RBI.

Sophomore Brooke Petretti and freshman Krista Viereck were both named to the All-WSC, South Division Second-Team.

Petretti, an Honorable Mention selection a year ago, finished 2025 batting .311 and was second on the team with 30 RBI. Her 35 runs scored ranked third on the team. The West Ranch High School alum also stole 18 bases and recorded nine doubles, five triples and a pair of home runs to finish second with a .496 slugging percentage.

Viereck was third on the team with a .373 batting average while striking out just twice on the season. She drove in 20 runs and scored 11 more, with 11 stolen bases. The West Ranch product slugged .461 and got on base at a percentage of .443.

COC starting pitchers Nichole Muro and Akane Gonzalez were recognized as Honorable Mention selections.

Muro posted a 9-9 record across 21 starts to earn her second Honorable Mention nod. The sophomore posted an ERA of 4.16 across 101 innings in the circle with 44 strikeouts.

Gonzalez led the staff with 151 and 1/3 innings of work and an 11-11 record. The freshman hurler finished with a 4.16 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 52 strikeouts.

Canyons finished the regular season fourth in the WSC, South Division standings behind conference champions Citrus College, runner-up Bakersfield College and third place Antelope Valley College.

The Cougars advanced to the postseason for a 12th consecutive season after earning the No. 14 seed but were eliminated by No. 3 Palomar College in the opening round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs.

