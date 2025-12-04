Canyons Features Six Players on All-Conference Squad

College of the Canyons women’s volleyball was recognized with six players named to the all-conference team, with freshman Katelyn Nelson and sophomore Morgan Dumlao both taking home All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team awards.

Sofia Miranda and Addison DeGard were both Second Team honorees with Madison Andrews and Allison Wieckowski named as Honorable Mention selections for the Cougars.

Nelson had a spectacular freshman campaign with the middle blocker out of Saugus High School leading COC in several key offensive categories through the regular season, including kills (186), hitting percentage (.403) and points (252.5). Her hitting percentage was also the No. 3 mark in the WSC. At the net, Nelson tallied 25 blocks and 43 block assists to lead the Cougars in both categories. Her 43 aces also ranked fourth on the squad.

Dumlao, who was a Second-Team selection a season ago, continued to play a key role for Canyons in her sophomore season. The Hart High School graduate finished with 477 assists good for a rate of 5.13 per set. Her assist total placed her seventh in the conference. Defensively, she finished second on the team with 210 digs. Dumlao was also the team leader with 49 service aces.

Miranda makes her second appearance on the All-WSC team after being recognized as an Honorable Mention selection in 2024. The outside hitter, who also attended Hart High School, finished second on the team with 116 kills across 21 matches with a rate of 1.61 kills per set. Her 128 digs placed fourth on the team. She also added 18 aces on the year.

DeGard trailed only Dumlao with 39 service aces across 25 matches. The freshman libero’s season stat line included a team-best 305 digs coming at a rate of 3.43 per set. The Valencia High School alum also finished the regular season with 43 assists.

Andrews finished with 97 kills across 76 sets from the middle blocker position, a rate of 1.28 per. Her 10 solo blocks tied for second on the team with the Saugus High School grad also ranking second on the team with 41 block assists on the year. She totaled 127.5 points through the regular season, good for third on the team.

Wieckowski proved to be a force throughout her freshman campaign. The Hart High alum ranked third on the team in kills (112) while her rate of 1.78 kills per set was the Cougars’ No. 2 mark. She ended the regular season with 125.5 points and added eight blocks, 11 block assists and 29 digs with her defensive efforts.

Canyons completed the regular season as runner-up in the WSC, South Division standings behind conference champs Santa Monica College. The Cougars were 9-3 in conference play with two of those losses coming against SMC.

The Cougars then advanced to the 3C2A Southern California Regional playoffs for the 21st time in program history.

No. 17 Canyons was defeated by No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College by a 3-2 score (19-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-12, 15-7) on Nov. 22 to see its season come to an end.

