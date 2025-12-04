header image

December 4
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Canyons Features Six Players on All-Conference Squad
| Thursday, Dec 4, 2025

College of the Canyons women’s volleyball was recognized with six players named to the all-conference team, with freshman Katelyn Nelson and sophomore Morgan Dumlao both taking home All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team awards.

Sofia Miranda and Addison DeGard were both Second Team honorees with Madison Andrews and Allison Wieckowski named as Honorable Mention selections for the Cougars.

Nelson had a spectacular freshman campaign with the middle blocker out of Saugus High School leading COC in several key offensive categories through the regular season, including kills (186), hitting percentage (.403) and points (252.5). Her hitting percentage was also the No. 3 mark in the WSC. At the net, Nelson tallied 25 blocks and 43 block assists to lead the Cougars in both categories. Her 43 aces also ranked fourth on the squad.

Dumlao, who was a Second-Team selection a season ago, continued to play a key role for Canyons in her sophomore season. The Hart High School graduate finished with 477 assists good for a rate of 5.13 per set. Her assist total placed her seventh in the conference. Defensively, she finished second on the team with 210 digs. Dumlao was also the team leader with 49 service aces.

Miranda makes her second appearance on the All-WSC team after being recognized as an Honorable Mention selection in 2024. The outside hitter, who also attended Hart High School, finished second on the team with 116 kills across 21 matches with a rate of 1.61 kills per set. Her 128 digs placed fourth on the team. She also added 18 aces on the year.

DeGard trailed only Dumlao with 39 service aces across 25 matches. The freshman libero’s season stat line included a team-best 305 digs coming at a rate of 3.43 per set. The Valencia High School alum also finished the regular season with 43 assists.

Andrews finished with 97 kills across 76 sets from the middle blocker position, a rate of 1.28 per. Her 10 solo blocks tied for second on the team with the Saugus High School grad also ranking second on the team with 41 block assists on the year. She totaled 127.5 points through the regular season, good for third on the team.

Wieckowski proved to be a force throughout her freshman campaign. The Hart High alum ranked third on the team in kills (112) while her rate of 1.78 kills per set was the Cougars’ No. 2 mark. She ended the regular season with 125.5 points and added eight blocks, 11 block assists and 29 digs with her defensive efforts.

Canyons completed the regular season as runner-up in the WSC, South Division standings behind conference champs Santa Monica College. The Cougars were 9-3 in conference play with two of those losses coming against SMC.

The Cougars then advanced to the 3C2A Southern California Regional playoffs for the 21st time in program history.

No. 17 Canyons was defeated by No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College by a 3-2 score (19-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-12, 15-7) on Nov. 22 to see its season come to an end.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
JCI Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to support its annual Santa’s Helpers program, a beloved community tradition that brings holiday joy to children and families in need throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
"Fatherless No More" is a new faith-based documentary that has been officially accepted for an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run at the Laemmle Theater in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
The Master's University will present "Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing" on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in The Master’s University Music Recital Hall on the college campus is Placerita Canyon.
Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
Dec. 10: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.
Dec. 10: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Canyons Cross Country Teams Combine for 10 All-WSC Selections
College of the Canyons cross country had a combined 10 student-athletes earn All-Western State Conference honors for the 2025 season, with all seven members of the women's team earning recognition.
Canyons Cross Country Teams Combine for 10 All-WSC Selections
Canyons Football Sees Eight Earn SCFA All-League Recognition
College of the Canyons had eight players earn Southern California Football Association (SCFA) All-League awards, with three players recognized as First-Team selections.
Canyons Football Sees Eight Earn SCFA All-League Recognition
Canyons Features Six Players on All-Conference Squad
College of the Canyons women's volleyball was recognized with six players named to the all-conference team, with freshman Katelyn Nelson and sophomore Morgan Dumlao both taking home All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team awards.
Canyons Features Six Players on All-Conference Squad
Williamson Named Offensive Player of the Year to Headline Cougars’ All-WSC Class
College of the Canyons women's soccer capped its conference championship season by seeing 12 players earn all-conference honors, headlined by sophomore forward Bailey Williamson, who was named the Western State Conference, South Division Offensive Player of the Year.
Williamson Named Offensive Player of the Year to Headline Cougars’ All-WSC Class
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Give a Gift with Northeast Valley Health Center’s Holiday Toy Drive
Nearly 1000 kids are looking for their Christmas toys through Northeast Valley Health Center's Holiday Toy Drive. 
Give a Gift with Northeast Valley Health Center’s Holiday Toy Drive
Brittany Barlrog | Wrapping up 2025 for JCI
As we wrap up this incredible year with JCI Santa Clarita, my heart is truly overflowing with gratitude. This chapter has shown up in such wonderful ways, and I’m so proud of everything we’ve created together.
Brittany Barlrog | Wrapping up 2025 for JCI
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 6, noon-2 p.m. at 5 Below in Stevenson Ranch.
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors
Join the Valley Industry Association as they welcome the 2026 board of Directors on Dec. 19, from 11:45 a.m to 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced that Casas De Arte, a national touring art gallery based in Houston, Texas, will present a curated selection of exclusive artwork from international artists at this year’s festival.
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first upended our lives in 2020, the concept of the hybrid workspace has evolved.
CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
As California continues to see increased safety on its roadways, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the state’s continued commitment to new and innovative investments in transportation safety, education and enforcement programs.
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
The small shells found by researchers that include California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier at La Roche-à-Pierrot, a prehistoric archaeological site in Saint-Césaire, France, date back more than 42,000 years, providing evidence of the oldest workshops for the manufacture of shell ornaments in that area.
CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos
California Credit Union announced today that it has been named a Culture Innovator in the 2025 Best Culture Awards presented by Kudos®, a leading employee recognition, rewards and workplace culture platform.
California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos
DMV Opens 15-Day Public Comment for Autonomous Heavy, Light-Duty Vehicles
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces the release of revised proposed regulations that would allow autonomous vehicle companies to apply for permits to test and deploy heavy-duty technology on California roads and new requirements for light-duty autonomous vehicles.
DMV Opens 15-Day Public Comment for Autonomous Heavy, Light-Duty Vehicles
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an informational hearing of the Statewide Literacy Task Force on Monday, Dec. 1 at the California Department of Education in Sacramento.
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
USPS Announces Mailing Deadlines for Christmas Holidays
The United States Postal Service has announced the Christmas holiday deadlines for mailing cards and parcels. Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
USPS Announces Mailing Deadlines for Christmas Holidays
Clint Lilley, ‘The Geisha and The Gunfighter,’ Win Best Western Short Film Award
Clint Lilley, of Santa Clarita and son of the late stuntman Jack Lilley, has captured the award for Best Western Short Film October 2025 by the Independent Shorts Awards.
Clint Lilley, ‘The Geisha and The Gunfighter,’ Win Best Western Short Film Award
Dec. 12-13: SCIFF Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the debut of its first-ever SCIFF Comedy Festival, a two-night celebration of stand-up comedy.
Dec. 12-13: SCIFF Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival
