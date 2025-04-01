Canyons Finishes Fourth at WSC Meet No. 3

On March 28 the College of the Canyons swim and dive team competed in its second Western State Conference meet in as many weeks, this time finishing fourth in the field of five schools.

Host Bakersfield (188) won the meet ahead of L.A. Valley College (101), L.A. Pierce College (79), Canyons (22) and Citrus College (21). COC’s women’s team did not compete in the meet.

COC sophomore Diego Rozbruch turned in his best result in the 100-yard freestyle at a second-place time of 49.98. Rozbruch also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.74.

Sebastian Villalobos placed second in the 200-yard IM, his lone event of the day, with a time of 2:08.80.

Hunter Habeger finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.03 while Ethan Thai finished 10th in both the 100-yard freestyle (57.39) and 50-yard freestyle (25.53).

Canyons did not compete in any relay events.

Up next, the Cougars will swim at the three-day Pasadena City College Invitational April 3-5.

