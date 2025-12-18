Canyons Finishes Tourney Weekend with 60-44 Win Over Diablo Valley

Canyons women’s basketball snapped a five-game losing streak with a 60-44 win over Diablo Valley College during the final day of action at the Napa Valley Storm Surge tournament on Saturday, Dec. 13.

The Cougars began the three-day tourney with a 70-49 loss vs. College of Marin on Thursday. Freshman Gabriella Valles finished with 19 points and Katherine Franco added 10 more in the losing effort.

In day two action it was COC falling 72-53 to tourney host Napa Valley despite seeing Valles pour in 31 points to go with five rebounds. Kathy Artiga finished with 10 points.

Canyons bounced back in a big way, however, taking a 60-44 result over Diablo Valley College during Saturday’s tourney finale.

Freshman Lili Martinez ended the game with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, while Valles rounded out her stand-out performance with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Valles was later named to the All-Tournament team.

COC returns to the Cougar Cage at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec, 20 vs. Long Beach City College.

